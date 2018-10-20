Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Rishabh Pant in Line to Make ODI Debut Against Windies in Guwahati

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 20, 2018, 1:29 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. (Getty Images)

The BCCI announced the team that will be taking field in the first ODI between against Windies in Guwahati on Sunday. The Virat Kohli-led side will include white-ball specialists like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.




The list of 12 players includes wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who shone with the bat in Tests against Windies. Though in the presence of MS Dhoni, India is likely to field Pant as a specialist batsman only.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja retains his spot in the ODI, after his strong show in Asia Cup and all-round display against Windies. Fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed too has been given another go in the upcoming match. Whether or not he makes it to the playing XI on the day of the match, will only be revealed on Sunday.

INDIA XII: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Syed Khaleel Ahmed.

First Published: October 20, 2018, 12:59 PM IST
