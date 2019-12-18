Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Rohit, KL Rahul Partnership Set Up The Win: Virat Kohli

After his team leveled the three match ODI series against West Indies with a comprehensive 107-run victory at Vizag on Wednesday, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of man of the match Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul in setting up the win.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 11:23 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Rohit, KL Rahul Partnership Set Up The Win: Virat Kohli

After his team leveled the three match ODI series against West Indies with a comprehensive 107-run victory at Vizag on Wednesday, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the efforts of man of the match Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul in setting up the win.

The duo put on 227 runs on the board for the first wicket, with both batsmen going on to get centuries. And speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said, “It is always good to see the team getting 40-50 extra than what you would've thought at the start of the game. I think it all boils down to the good foundation. Rohit and KL were outstanding, the opening partnership set it up.

“Even Shreyas and Rishabh, the way they played and scored 55 runs in those two overs. It was fantastic hitting. Credit also has to go to the openers. Look, the more we get confident while batting first in T20 cricket, we can really go out there and express ourselves. It's been very nice to see the way we batted first especially after losing the toss. It shows we're not reliant on the toss. We want to bat the opposition out of the game if we bat first.”

Batting at number 4, Shreyas Iyer scored a blistering 53 runs off 32 balls and made sure that India did not lose momentum at any point during their innings. And when asked about his performance at the number 4 position, Kohli said, “It was made more out of an issue that it actually was (the number 4 conundrum during World Cup). If the number four doesn't get to bat consistently, then it doesn't help. He's (Shreyas Iyer) grabbed his chances and performed well. It's a very tricky situation to come in and we are just happy that a youngster has come in and is playing freely.”

However, Kohli wasn’t particularly pleased with his team’s catching, with the performance on the field being below par, and he called for an increase in collective standards in the games to come.

“Our catching has been disappointing. It is not the representation of the kind of standards that we set. It's very important to maintain standards and live upto it. We are one of the best fielding sides in the world. Fielding is all about wanting the ball. As long as we are enjoying that, we will be right up there.”

Finally, man of the match Rohit Sharma, who’s knock of 159 set up the win for India said that the assistance he received from KL Rahul at the other end proved beneficial during his knock.

“It was a much needed victory for us. We wanted to get our act together,” he said. “We had a very very crucial partnership. KL batted brilliantly and allowed me to take my time. KL is such a talent when you watch it from the opposite end. He is growing in confidence.

“I have said it many a times, once you get past your 10o, you should bat as long as possible. As long as a set batter is out, you can get how much ever you want. I have played 200 plus ODIs, it is my responsibility to get as many runs as I can for the team.”

2019india vs west indies 2019Iyershreys iyerwest indies vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 8:43 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks

India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli is the Cricketing Equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo: Lara
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 3:41 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli is the Cricketing Equivalent of Cristiano Ronaldo: Lara

India vs West Indies | Learnt that There is No ‘Natural Game’ at Highest Level: Rishabh Pant
Cricketnext Staff | December 16, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Learnt that There is No ‘Natural Game’ at Highest Level: Rishabh Pant

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more