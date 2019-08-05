India vs West Indies | Rohit Masterclass Leaves West Indies & Florida in Awe

Rohit Sharma continued his rich vein of form and took India to a series win over West Indies at Lauderhill with a delightful 67 off just 51 deliveries. Rohit top-scored in the match and sealed the three-match series for India 2-0.
Rohit hammered 6 boundaries and 3 sixes in his innings and broke Chris Gayle’s record for the maximum number of sixes in T20I history – the Indian opener now has 107 sixes and is followed by Gayle (105) and Martin Guptill (103).
He registered his 17th T20I fifty – only Virat Kohli with 20 has more.
Rohit has the highest aggregate in T20I history – he has amassed 2422 runs in just 88 innings at an average of 32.72 and strike rate of 136.91.
No one has registered more hundreds than him in the format – 4. His 21 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket are also the highest in the format.
Rohit also became the highest scorer against the West Indies in T20I cricket surpassing Alex Hales (423). Rohit now has 425 runs against the West Indies in just 12 innings at an average of 47.22 and strike rate of 139.34, including one hundred and three fifties.
Rohit looked in fine touch from the very first ball of the match in Lauderhill on Sunday whipping Oshane Thomas to the fine leg boundary. He showed his class and whipped him again over mid-wicket for another boundary in his next over. Rohit then got stuck into Sheldon Cottrell lofting him over extra cover for an exquisite boundary before sending a length ball over mid-off fetching the same result.
Rohit was in an unrelenting mood and flicked Keemo Paul for a maximum into the deep mid-wicket stands before getting outside the line of the stumps and sweeping the medium pacer to the fine-leg boundary.
India were off to a rollicking start and had raced to 52 for no loss after the powerplay. Rohit had provided the early impetus and was unbeaten on 36 off just 27 deliveries. He also put together yet another fifty stand with Shikhar Dhawan – their 10th – one behind the record 11 by Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill.
Rohit continued on his merry ways and pulled Sunil Narine for a six over deep mid-wicket in the 11th over to break Gayle’s record for the maximum aggregate sixes in T20I history. He then welcomed Carlos Brathwaite with a six deep into the stands before slicing him over point for a boundary in the 13th over.
He was finally dismissed for 67 off just 51 deliveries leaving India in a commanding position at 115 for 2 in the 14th over. It was mainly due to his efforts that India posted an above-par total – 167 for 5 in 20 overs – and went on to win the match comfortably.
Rohit is a match-winner for India in the format. Of his 21 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket, India has been victorious in as many as 18 – ie a success percentage of 85.71%. The corresponding percentage for Kohli is 70% (14 in 20 matches).
He was in devastating form in the 2019 World Cup aggregating 648 runs in just 9 innings at an average of 81 and strike rate of 98.33 including 5 hundreds.
Rohit is unarguably the best limited-overs batsman in the world currently and has scored 3009 runs in 65 innings (ODIs and T20Is) at an average of 52.79 and strike rate of 102.38 including 13 hundreds and as many fifties since 1st January, 2018 – it is the highest aggregate for any batsman in the world in limited-overs cricket in this time-frame.
