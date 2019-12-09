Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Rohit Sharma Asked Me to Back My Abilities While Batting: Shivam Dube

Like his captain Virat Kohli said, Dube believes that it was poor fielding in the early part of the Windies chase that saw the game slip away.

Cricketnext Staff |December 9, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Rohit Sharma Asked Me to Back My Abilities While Batting: Shivam Dube

On a ground where he had previously played some important knocks, Shivam Dube was only too happy to be promoted up the order to No.3 against West Indies. He repaid the faith with a 30-ball 54, unfortunately though that was not enough to win the contest which left him disappointed.

Dube said that he was indeed “nervous” and “under pressure” to begin with, and it was Rohit Sharma who helped him calm his nerves.

“I got the opportunity to bat at number three which was a big deal for me. There was some pressure. Rohit bhai asked me to back my ability and helped me calm down. I got the momentum after hitting a six and then I was playing my natural game. I always back my ability to clear any ground and it is my strength,” Dube remarked.

"I think this ground is big but I have the capability of clearing any ground. I think that's my strength and I always go like that only," he added.

Like his captain Virat Kohli said, Dube believes that it was poor fielding in the early part of the Windies chase that saw the game slip away.

He, however, backed the Men in Blue to bounce back and win the series. “The dropped chances were crucial. It is part of the game. They also dropped some. We had a good total today but we failed to grab our chances. We have a good team and back ourselves to win the series,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Indies spinner Hayden Walsh was pretty pleased with his game-changing spell in the middle overs, which restricted the Indians to a manageable total. The leg-spinner dismissed Dube and also accounted for Shreyas Iyer.

Walsh was happy that he was crucial in keeping the series alive.

Walsh said he worked really hard to find his way into the team. “It has been a roller-coaster ride for me. I put in a lot of work. I did well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and it obviously caught the selectors’ eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it helped me here,” said Walsh.

