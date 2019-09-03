Rohit Sharma sure knows how to keep his fans happy. The Indian batsman did not get a chance to feature in the XI in either of the two Tests against West Indies, but that didn't hamper his spirits.
In a video shared by BCCI on their Twitter page, Rohit is seen pulling out two of his fans from Jamaica. The two of them, wearing India blue jerseys with Rohit's name on the backs, danced in front of their hero much to his amusement.
Rohit is seen clapping and egging them on along with the rest of the crowd.
India completed a 2-0 sweep of West Indies on Thursday in Jamaica. Rohit was a part of the Indian side in the limited-overs series, which India won as well.
Rohit Sharma Interacts With Jamaican Fans on Sidelines of Test
