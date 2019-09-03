Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd T20I: SL VS NZ

SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Sep, 201919:00 IST

4th Test: ENG VS AUS

ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

04 Sep, 201915:30 IST

One-off Test: BAN VS AFG

BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

05 Sep, 201909:30 IST

3rd T20I: SL VS NZ

SL SL
NZ NZ

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Sep, 201919:00 IST

Rohit Sharma Interacts With Jamaican Fans on Sidelines of Test

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
Rohit Sharma Interacts With Jamaican Fans on Sidelines of Test

Rohit Sharma sure knows how to keep his fans happy. The Indian batsman did not get a chance to feature in the XI in either of the two Tests against West Indies, but that didn't hamper his spirits.

In a video shared by BCCI on their Twitter page, Rohit is seen pulling out two of his fans from Jamaica. The two of them, wearing India blue jerseys with Rohit's name on the backs, danced in front of their hero much to his amusement.

Rohit is seen clapping and egging them on along with the rest of the crowd.

 

 

India completed a 2-0 sweep of West Indies on Thursday in Jamaica. Rohit was a part of the Indian side in the limited-overs series, which India won as well.

