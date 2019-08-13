India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI

Team India might be preparing for the third and final ODI against West Indies on Wednesday but that hasn't stopped the Men in Blue from soaking in the sights of the Caribbean.
Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer among others were seen on a boat with West Indies stars Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran.
Dhawan shared a post on his Instagram, saying 'Open water, the greenery and fresh air = bliss.'
Kohli and co. will look to seal the deal in the final ODI of the three-match series at the Queen's Park Oval on Wednesday. With the opening game washed out, the Indians have taken a 1-0 lead and the last game of the series will decide if India will lift the ODI trophy as well after a clinical show in the T20I series.
Interestingly, this could be the last time that the legendary Chris Gayle takes the field and the West Indies outfit would look to give him a grand send-off. Speaking during the 2019 World Cup, Gayle had said that the ODI series and the Test series that followed could be his last.
But the West Indies selectors kept emotions aside and decided to ignore him for the Tests. So, the third ODI could be the last time that the opener is seen in maroon.
