Rohit Sharma Shows off Gully Cricket Skills Ahead of Mumbai ODI

And it seems like Rohit Sharma’s preparation for the fourth ODI against Windies in Mumbai did not just involve hitting the nets. The morning before the game, the opener decided to gatecrash a game of ‘gully cricket’ in Bandra.
He shared a clip of him on Facebook with the caption ‘Gully cricket kind of Sunday’, producing his trademark front foot pull shot. It was a lot straighter, maybe placed like that considering that he didn’t want to wake anyone up in the morning by smashing their windows, but it certainly travelled a long way.
After a thrilling tie in Visakhapatnam, Windies managed to win the third ODI in Pune thanks to a 113-ball 95 from Shai Hope and Ashley Nurse hitting a quickfire 22-ball 40, before he returned with 2 for 43 with his bowling.
Virat Kohli became the first Indian to score three consecutive centuries in ODIs but he was removed by Marlon Samuels in a crucial stage of the game, and India eventually fell short by 43 runs.
First Published: October 29, 2018, 3:35 PM IST