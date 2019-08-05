India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma Tops List of Most Sixes in T20I Cricket

With 107 sixes to his name, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma moved to the top of the list of batsmen with most T20I sixes on Sunday (August 4) during the second 20-over encounter against West Indies in Florida.
The right-hander was just one six behind Chris Gayle (105) before the start of the second T20I and got to the milestone in the 11th over when he smoked Sunil Narine for a six over deep mid-wicket. Gayle however has played only 58 T20Is compared to Rohit's 96.
Rohit slammed six fours and three sixes on Sunday before falling to Oshane Thomas in the 14th over.
New Zealand trio Martin Guptill (103), Colin Munro (92) and Brendon McCullum (91) are the other three batsmen in the top-five list.
Rohit is already India's highest six-hitter with 232 and is ranked fourth overall. He is also the only batsman to score four centuries in T20Is.
The 32-year-old is in amazing form after having amassed 648 runs in the 2019 World Cup. He crafted five centuries and ended up as tournament's highest run-getter.
