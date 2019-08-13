Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TNPL, 2019 Qualifier 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 13 August, 2019

1ST INN

Dindigul Dragons *

141/3 (17.3)

Dindigul Dragons
v/s
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Siechem Madurai Panthers

Toss won by Dindigul Dragons (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

3rd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

14 Aug, 201919:00 IST

India vs West Indies: Rohit v Thomas, Hetmeyer v Kuldeep and Other Key Battles

Cricketnext Staff |August 13, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Rohit v Thomas, Hetmeyer v Kuldeep and Other Key Battles

After rain played spoilsport in the first ODI between India and West Indies, a Virat Kohli century and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-wicket haul helped India secure a victory at Port of Spain in a rain-hit second match. The World Cup semi-finalists will be looking to the end the limited overs leg of the tour by sealing the series win on Wednesday (August 14).

Here are the five key battles that could play a key part in deciding the outcome of the match.

Rohit Sharma vs Oshane Thomas

Rohit Oshane

After a glorious World Cup, Rohit has had an underwhelming outing so far in the West Indies tour. But if he gets past the first few overs with the new ball he can dictate the pace of the game thereafter.

The hosts will be relying on the youngster Oshane Thomas, who caused trouble to the batsman in the T20Is, to come good. If the 22-year-old can dismiss the Indian vice-captain early, West Indies can then attack Kohli and the new-look middle-order.

Shimron Hetmyer vs Kuldeep Yadav

hetmyer kuldeep

Hetmyer is one of the most exciting players in world cricket but has failed to deliver on multiple occasions. The hosts needed someone to guide the run-chase in the second ODI but Hetmyer perished trying to be aggressive. But considering his talent, India will have to be wary as on his day, he can take the game away from the opposition.

And Virat Kohli will rely on Kuldeep to again deliver his wicket. Hetmyer struggles to pick the wrist-spinner’s variations and the battle between these two will be an interesting one.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Sheldon Cottrell

Dhawan Cottrell

Dhawan’s return since his thumb injury has not gone as he would have hoped. He has managed just 29 runs in the four innings played on the tour. And Sheldon Cottrell has dismissed him twice – both LBW.

The left-arm pacer’s ability to swing the ball away from left handers has troubled Dhawan and he has also found himself deceived by the straighter delivery. The southpaw is not a part of the Test squad and will be eager to end the tour on a high.

Evin Lewis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

lewis bhuvneshwar kumar

After a poor T20I series, Lewis has looked in good form in the ODI series against India. He got off to a bright start in the first ODI before it was washed out, hitting an unbeaten 40 in 36 balls. He scored 65 in the second ODI but was dismissed just as the hosts were threatening India’s total.

Kohli is likely to turn to Bhuvneshwar Kumar to get rid of the danger man at the top. The pacer, who picked up 4 for 31 at Port of Spain, has already had success against Lewis, dismissing him twice in the T20I series.

Chris Gayle vs Mohammed Shami

gayle shami

With just two single figure scores in the first two games, Chris Gayle will be looking to end the series with a big score, especially after he became the highest run-scores for West Indies in ODIs during the last game, surpassing Brian Lara’s record.

Mohammed Shami played the supporting role to Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the second ODI but will be looking to leave his mark in this series, and there is arguably no better way to do that then by picking up the wicket of the Universe Boss.

chris gayleIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Kuldeep Yadavmohammad shamirohit sharmashikhar dhawanShimron Heymyer

Related stories

Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI
Cricketnext Staff | August 13, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Rohit, Dhawan and Shreyas Relax at Sea Ahead of Third ODI

India vs West Indies: Wickets Were By-Product of Bowling Tight - Bhuvneshwar
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 12:09 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Wickets Were By-Product of Bowling Tight - Bhuvneshwar

India vs West Indies: Guys in the Middle Need to Show More Fight - WI Coach Reifer
Cricketnext Staff | August 12, 2019, 12:10 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Guys in the Middle Need to Show More Fight - WI Coach Reifer

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...