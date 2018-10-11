SC Could be Approached Over Question of India-WI ODI in Mumbai

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PTI | Updated: October 11, 2018, 12:34 AM IST
Representative Image. (AFP)

Mumbai: The issue of feasibility of conducting a One-Day International match between India and West Indies in Mumbai on October 29 is likely to land in the Supreme Court. Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Unmesh Khanwilkar and another member had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking appointment of an ad-hoc committee for the ODI.

However, the High Court has asked them to approach the apex court. The High Court, earlier this year, had appointed a Committee of Administrators for the MCA comprising two retired judges, who relinquished their charge on September 14.

"The documentation work is going on and in a day or two the petitioners in all likelihood will approach the top court seeking directions for the conduct of the October 29 game," MCA sources said Wednesday.

The MCA officials on Tuesday met a senior BCCI official to apprise him of certain difficulties including the MCA's inability to operate its bank account and non-issuance of a tender notice for in-stadia advertising rights.

MCA officials are likely to meet the BCCI top brass again Thursday.

First Published: October 11, 2018, 12:33 AM IST
