India vs West Indies Second T20I | Lauderhill Venue Records

The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill in Florida has hosted 9 T20Is making its debut in the format with a New Zealand versus Sri Lanka clash in 2010.
West Indies has played 7 T20Is in Lauderhill winning and losing 3 each.
India and West Indies have played each other three times at the venue – the first time in 2016 with the West Indies registering a thrilling one-run victory (the other T20I in the series was abandoned due to rain) - and then in the 2019 series opener on Saturday.
West Indies recorded their highest T20I total – 245 for 6 – against India in 2016 at Lauderhill. India replied with 244 for 4 – their second-highest T20I total. The match aggregate of 489 is the highest ever in T20I history.
Only two hundreds have been recorded at Lauderhill – both in this match – Evin Lewis’ 49-ball hundred was followed by KL Rahul’s 51-ball 110.
Johnson Charles has aggregated 182 runs in 4 innings at Lauderhill – the maximum for any batsman. He is followed by Kieron Pollard who has scored 147 runs in 4 innings at the venue.
Sunil Narine has picked 7 wickets at the venue and is followed by Mustafizur Rahman and Keemo Paul – 6 each.
Narine’s 4-12 in 4 overs against New Zealand in 2012 are the best bowling figures at Lauderhill.
