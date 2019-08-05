starts in
India vs West Indies | Series Victory Gives Us a Chance to Experiment: Virat Kohli

Cricketnext Staff |August 5, 2019, 1:21 AM IST
India captain Virat Kohli hinted at making few changes in the final T20I after India sealed the three-match series with a victory in the second T20I in Florida.

“It was a really clinical game, the wicket was always going to be good at the start and it slowed down in the latter half but it was still a good finish from Krunal and Jadeja.

“Winning is always important and that’s what we wanted to do, now we can experiment in the final T20I and give a couple of youngsters an opportunity. Still we can’t take the game lightly.”

Kohli also praised young all-rounder Washington Sundar, saying he has adapted to the role given to him quite well.

“Sundar has done a tremendous job against guys who like to hit the ball hard. He has become fitter and leaner and is definitely going to be a factor for us going forward.”

Krunal Pandya was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 2/23 and an important 13-ball-20*.

“It has been a good experience for us playing in USA. I have done this role a lot in domestic cricket and IPL. I got lucky to hit those two shots, because batting at no.6-7, sometimes you click and sometimes you don’t. Confidence with the bat carried through to my bowling as well.”

Carlos Brathwaite meanwhile said his team need to be more consistent going forward.

“We didn’t have the best of starts with the ball but came back well. We backed ourselves to chase 70 off 26 balls even though it was a difficult task. We wanted Pollard to come in a bit later, our lineup is flexible enough and consistency is what we are looking for.”

