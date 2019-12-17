India vs West Indies | Shai Hope Focused on ODI series, Says IPL Auction Comes Secondary
West Indies opener Shai Hope is quite "sure" that some of his teammates will have Thursday's IPL auction on their minds during the second ODI against India but for him it will be "secondary" to beating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2019 top run-getters' list.
India vs West Indies | Shai Hope Focused on ODI series, Says IPL Auction Comes Secondary
West Indies opener Shai Hope is quite "sure" that some of his teammates will have Thursday's IPL auction on their minds during the second ODI against India but for him it will be "secondary" to beating Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 2019 top run-getters' list.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings