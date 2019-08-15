Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Shreyas Reminds Me of Myself During Early India Days - Kohli

Cricketnext Staff |August 15, 2019, 9:59 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Shreyas Reminds Me of Myself During Early India Days - Kohli

Virat Kohli said that Shreyas Iyer's attitude while batting reminded him of himself during his initial days in the India side, adding that he understood the value of playing under pressure.

Kohli and Shreyas put together a 120-run partnership as India went on to seal a six-wicket win (DLS Method) in the final ODI against West Indies at Port of Spain on Wednesday (August 14) and take the series 2-0.

"He understood the value of performing in these situations. It will only boost his confidence further. I was exactly the same when I came in - any opportunity I got I wanted to win games for my team and play according to the situation and you have to take risks.

"He was brave under pressure. You need to reveal your game to realise who you are, what your game is and what kind of a player you are."

Kohli added that he was pleased with the confidence shown by the Mumbai batsman and that he hoped he could build on these performances and keep doing a job consistently for the side.

"Both times he was batting with me, I've been around for a while, and he wasn't intimidated at all, he was very confident, very sure of his game. I think that is great to see, hopefully he builds on to this and keeps performing like this for the team.

"Today we were under a bit of pressure, I think Shreyas, the way he played took all the pressure off me and I could just play with my usual tempo and control the game from one end."

Kohli has scored two centuries in the last two games, with both knocks being pivotal in swinging the match India's way. The Indian skipper, who was awarded both the Player of the Match and Player of the Series awards, said he took pride in performing when the team needed him most.

"I have been around for a while. Experience counts in pressure situations, understanding where the game is heading and what I need to do in terms of the tempo of the game.

"So you obviously want to take a lot of pride in stepping up for the team as much as you can and I definitely take a lot of pride in that."

The run-chase might have looked easy in the end but the Indian skipper believes getting Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis early helped ensure India didn't have to chase a much larger target on a wicket that was slowing down.

"It was actually good that we got game time and we got those wickets otherwise we'd be chasing close to 280 in whatever overs we had bowled. So, that would have been a humongous task on a pitch that was slowing down.

"When Chris and Lewis play like that you know why they are rated as two of the most dangerous players in the world especially in white-ball cricket.

"We tried literally everything and bowled every ball possible, but they were just absolutely brutal - actually that was tremendous batting from both of them."

India vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Indian cricket teamshreyas iyervirat kohliWest Indies

