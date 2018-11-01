Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Team India Celebrate Series Victory Over Windies in Style

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 1, 2018, 7:54 PM IST
Team India Celebrate Series Victory Over Windies in Style

Loading...
India defeated Windies by nine-wickets in the fifth and final ODI in Thiruvananthapuram to seal the five-match series 3-1. Later, India were greeted at the team hotel with a celebratory cake which found its way to Kedar Jadhav's face soon. Dhoni too was seen enjoying the celebrations as he had a laugh at Rohit Sharma's expense, by busting a balloon near his ear and scaring the Indian opener.



In the match, visitors failed to provide any fight to India in the final ODI. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before Rohit registered yet another half-century as India won by mine wickets.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Windies were bundled out for a meagre 104 in 31.5 overs, with Jadeja leading the way with figures of 4/34. India took only 14.5 overs to get the runs with Rohit scoring an unbeaten 63.

For the Windies, who had shown some fight in the second and third ODIs to reach a point where the series could end in a tie, the manner in which they folded would have been disappointing for the captain and coach.

Jason Holder top-scored with 25, while 8 of the 11 players failed to get into double digits and three players failed to even get off the mark.

Related Story

India vs West Indies 2018MS DhoniOff The FieldRavindra Jadejavirat kohliWest Indies vs India
First Published: November 1, 2018, 7:42 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...