Team India Celebrate Series Victory Over Windies in Style

Loading...
Back at the team hotel after an early wrap and it is time to celebrate.🏆 #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qW7mtAoXgq— BCCI (@BCCI) November 1, 2018
In the match, visitors failed to provide any fight to India in the final ODI. Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before Rohit registered yet another half-century as India won by mine wickets.
Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Windies were bundled out for a meagre 104 in 31.5 overs, with Jadeja leading the way with figures of 4/34. India took only 14.5 overs to get the runs with Rohit scoring an unbeaten 63.
For the Windies, who had shown some fight in the second and third ODIs to reach a point where the series could end in a tie, the manner in which they folded would have been disappointing for the captain and coach.
Jason Holder top-scored with 25, while 8 of the 11 players failed to get into double digits and three players failed to even get off the mark.
First Published: November 1, 2018, 7:42 PM IST