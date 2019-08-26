Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Team Situation Mattered More Than Personal Milestones: Rahane

Cricketnext Staff |August 26, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Team Situation Mattered More Than Personal Milestones: Rahane

India’s 318-run win in the first Test against West Indies at Antigua on Sunday (August 25) had a lot to do with Ajinkya Rahane’s century in the second innings.

The Indian vice-captain, however, revealed after the game in an interaction with Rohit Sharma that was uploaded on the BCCI’s website that when he came out to bat in the first innings, his first focus was to get the team out of trouble.

“I am very satisfied with the effort. For me, the first innings was very crucial. Team’s situation too was not very good. There was a lot of talk about me not getting big runs, not converting 50s into 100s,” Rahane said.

“However, when I walked out to bat in the first innings, my initial intention was to put the team back on track and then look at personal milestones.”

Rahane would eventually get his hundred in the second innings and he admitted that batting the second time around, he again looked to play long and that helped him get his ton.

“In the second innings we had a lot of time to bat which worked well. I was aiming to settle down and then bat for 3 sessions and play a minimum of 200 deliveries.

“Because of facing 200 balls, I was able to notch up my century. I dedicate this innings to those people who supported me when runs were not coming.”

Jasprit Bumrah, whose spell of 5-7 helped India finish the match with a day to spare, said that the bowlers looked to be aggressive early on because they had such a massive target to bowl at.

“We had a big score to defend and hence we tried to be aggressive up front with the new ball. I was bowling with the breeze and the conditions were extremely good to get outswing. I was just trying to get the ball in good areas and was confident of getting the desired results.”

