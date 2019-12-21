Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Pakistan lead by 315 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 7, Perth Stadium, Perth, 21 December, 2019

2ND INN

Perth Scorchers

196/7 (20.0)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades*

90/3 (12.0)

Melbourne Renegades need 103 runs in 47 balls at 13.14 rpo
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 21 December, 2019

1ST INN

Chattogram Challengers *

10/1 (2.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Rangpur Rangers
Rangpur Rangers

Toss won by Rangpur Rangers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Teams Seek Bowling Improvement in Cuttack Decider

West Indies' tour of India is set to end on a thrilling note with the three-match one-day series tied 1-1 going into the decider on Sunday (December 22) in Cuttack.

Cricketnext Staff |December 21, 2019, 3:17 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Teams Seek Bowling Improvement in Cuttack Decider

West Indies' tour of India is set to end on a thrilling note with the three-match one-day series tied 1-1 going into the decider on Sunday (December 22) in Cuttack.

West Indies have been in India for nearly a couple of months, beginning with their series against Afghanistan. They've had a fairly good time, winning the ODI series and the lone Test against Afghanistan, although they lost the T20I series to Afghanistan and India 1-2. They now have a chance to leave India on a happy note, being one win away from winning their first ODI series against India in India since 2002.

It will be anything but easy though, given how India crushed those dreams in the previous match in Visakhapatnam. West Indies started the series with a fairly convincing win in Chennai but India hit back hard with a 107-run win.

Batting first, India scored a whopping 387 for 5 before bowling West Indies out for 280.

India would be pleased with the performance of their batsmen through the series. Their top three failed in Chennai but two of them bounced back in style in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smashed tons in a 227-run opening stand to set up the big win. Virat Kohli has scores of 4 and a first-ball duck in the two games, but India will not be too bothered. A big one could very well be around the corner.

India would be most pleased with the performances of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle order. The duo scored half-centuries in Chennai after India were in a bit of trouble. In Visakhapatnam, they adjusted their game-plans after a solid start to make quickfire knocks, Iyer scoring 53 off 32 and Pant making 39 off 16. A solid middle order is what India have been after for quite some time, and they're close to achieving that now.

But there are issues in the bowling. They looked lacklustre in Chennai, and there were phases in Visakhapatnam where they were under pressure. The mountain of runs in the second game meant India were unlikely to lose, but India's bowlers would have felt the heat.

Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav would be two bowlers who'll be high on confidence after picking up three each in the second game, Kuldeep getting them via a hat-trick. India have lost Deepak Chahar to injury for the decider, with Navdeep Saini coming in. He could make an ODI debut, unless India being back Yuzvendra Chahal.

India might consider that option given Ravindra Jadeja's been leaking runs. He has conceded 58 and 74 runs from 10 overs in each game, for just two wickets. The left-handed West Indies batsmen have found him easy to attack given his lack of variations.

West Indies too have similar issues, with their batsmen in form and bowlers struggling in the second game. Shai Hope has been a rock, scoring a century and 78 in the two games. Shimron Hetmyer made a ton in Chennai while Nicholas Pooran scored a 47-ball 75 in Visakhapatnam.

All their bowlers were in the firing line with Rohit, Rahul, Iyer and Pant on song. They'll have to be on top of their game, for Kohli has not joined in yet.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kieron Pollard (C), Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

india vs west indies 2019kieron pollardkl rahulRishabh Pantrohit sharmashreyas iyervirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Gave Away Many Runs, 40-50 Less Could’ve Made Difference: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 10:33 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Gave Away Many Runs, 40-50 Less Could’ve Made Difference: Pollard

India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 8:43 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks

India vs West Indies | Rohit, KL Rahul Partnership Set Up The Win: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 11:23 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Rohit, KL Rahul Partnership Set Up The Win: Virat Kohli

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more