QUIZ | Test Your Knowledge of India's ODI Clashes Against Windies Down the Years

Loading...
In the previous bilateral series between the two nations, India won it by a convincing 3-1 margin, played in the Caribbean in 2017. Team India ended on the winning side in the previous bilateral series between the two nations in India too, in 2014, but by a margin of 2-1. Seeing that Windies last won an ODI series against India way back in 2006, it would require a Herculean effort by the visitors to register a series win.
Here is CricketNext's quiz on the history of ODI contests between India and Windies. Don't forget to share (especially if you ace this) with your friends on Facebook and Twitter!
(Note: If the quiz is not appearing, please open the link using the browser on your device)
First Published: October 19, 2018, 2:14 PM IST