Rohit Sharma capped off a wonderful 2019 with a Man of the Series award in the West Indies ODIs, where he scored 258 runs from three matches in India's 2-1 win.
Rohit had a terrific year, and broke former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year old record for most runs in a calendar year across formats. He has scored 2388 runs across formats compared to Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2387.
Rohit said a World Cup win would have been good but was grateful for the success.
"I'm extremely grateful for the year I had. A World Cup win would have been nice but we played well throughout the year as a team, be it red ball or white ball cricket. The team came together well," he said.
Rohit also turned Test opener this year and had instant success scoring three centuries against South Africa at home, including a double ton.
Rohit sounded a warning to other teams saying he won't stop here.
"I've enjoyed batting, but there's no way I'm going to stop here," he said. "There's an exciting year coming up and I'm looking forward to it.
"The understanding of my batting, playing within my limits, knowing the game plan you want to execute is very important. Even in the red-ball, against South Africa. We know the challenges will come when we start traveling. We have to win games and make sure we stay on top of the table."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | There's No Way I'm Going to Stop Here: Rohit After Stellar 2019
Rohit Sharma capped off a wonderful 2019 with a Man of the Series award in the West Indies ODIs, where he scored 258 runs from three matches in India's 2-1 win.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 8:55 PM IST
India vs West Indies | In Numbers: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year Old Record
Cricketnext Staff | December 22, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
Ganguly-Tendulkar Faced Better Quality Bowlers Than Rohit-Kohli: Chappell
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
India vs West Indies | In Numbers: How Rohit Sharma Made 2019 His Own in ODIs
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings