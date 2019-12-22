Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | There's No Way I'm Going to Stop Here: Rohit After Stellar 2019

Rohit Sharma capped off a wonderful 2019 with a Man of the Series award in the West Indies ODIs, where he scored 258 runs from three matches in India's 2-1 win.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
India vs West Indies | There's No Way I'm Going to Stop Here: Rohit After Stellar 2019

Rohit Sharma capped off a wonderful 2019 with a Man of the Series award in the West Indies ODIs, where he scored 258 runs from three matches in India's 2-1 win.

Rohit had a terrific year, and broke former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya's 22-year old record for most runs in a calendar year across formats. He has scored 2388 runs across formats compared to Jayasuriya's 1997 tally of 2387.

Rohit said a World Cup win would have been good but was grateful for the success.

"I'm extremely grateful for the year I had. A World Cup win would have been nice but we played well throughout the year as a team, be it red ball or white ball cricket. The team came together well," he said.

Rohit also turned Test opener this year and had instant success scoring three centuries against South Africa at home, including a double ton.

Rohit sounded a warning to other teams saying he won't stop here.

"I've enjoyed batting, but there's no way I'm going to stop here," he said. "There's an exciting year coming up and I'm looking forward to it.

"The understanding of my batting, playing within my limits, knowing the game plan you want to execute is very important. Even in the red-ball, against South Africa. We know the challenges will come when we start traveling. We have to win games and make sure we stay on top of the table."

 

