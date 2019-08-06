The Providence Stadium in Guyana has a capacity of 15,000 and has hosted 6 T20Is – all in the World T20 in the Caribbean in 2010. The clash between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the tournament was the venue’s first match in the format in international cricket.
England’s 191 for 5 against the West Indies is the highest team total at the venue.
MahelaJayawardene registered the only century in Guyana in T20I cricket when he smashed 100 off just 64 balls against Zimbabwe. He scored 81 against New Zealand too and is the highest run-getter at Providence.
Eoin Morgan and Luke Wright put together 95 for the 5th wicket against the West Indies – it is the highest partnership at the venue.
Darren Sammy is the highest wicket taker at the venue with 5 wickets in 2 matches.
There have been five 3-wicket hauls at the venue with Scott Styris’ 3-5 in 2 overs against Zimbabwe the best bowling figures at the venue.
West Indies has won both their matches at the venue. India is yet to play a T20I match at Providence.
The ground has also hosted 21 ODIs and 2 Tests.
India vs West Indies Third T20I | Guyana Venue Records
