India vs West Indies: Third Umpire, Not On-field Officials to Call Front Foot No-Balls

The first T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday marked the start of front-foot no-balls being monitored by the third umpire instead of the on-field umpire. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Thursday.

PTI |December 7, 2019, 8:58 AM IST
The first T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad on Friday marked the start of front-foot no-balls being monitored by the third umpire instead of the on-field umpire. The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement on Thursday. “Throughout the trial, the Third Umpire will be responsible for monitoring every ball bowled and identifying whether there has been any front foot infringement,” the ICC said in a statement.

The third-umpire intervened on three occasions, calling a no-ball against the West Indies as India recorded their highest ever successful T20 chase, chasing down 208 runs with eight balls remaining. A total of six runs were added to India's total as a result of the rulings related to the no-ball.

“If there has been an infringement on the front foot, the Third Umpire will communicate this to the On-Field Umpire who will subsequently call a no ball. As a result, the On-Field Umpire will not call a front foot no ball without the advice of the Third Umpire,” it added. The ICC said the benefit of doubt in close calls will lie with the bowler.

“...and if a late no ball call is communicated, then the On-Field Umpire will rescind a dismissal (if applicable) and call no ball. The On-Field Umpire will remain responsible for other in-game decisions in the usual way,” the ICC said. “The outcomes of the trial will be used to gauge whether the system has a beneficial impact on the accuracy of no ball decisions and whether it can be implemented while minimising disruption to the flow of the game,” it added.

The decision to make third umpire the adjudicator of front foot no balls was taken in August this year. The system was first trialled in the ODI series between England and Pakistan back in 2016. The ICC decided to test it again after its Cricket Committee recommended its use in as many limited-overs matches as possible.

