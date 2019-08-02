starts in
days hours mins

India vs West Indies: Top Windies Players to Watch Out For

Ashish Pant |August 2, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Top Windies Players to Watch Out For

West Indies might not have had the best of times at the ICC World Cup 2019 where they bowed out of the group stage finishing ninth. However, despite their shortcomings, West Indies can no way be underestimated especially in the T20 version of the game where they have been for the longest time been a force to reckon with.

With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran in the batting department and Sunil Narine and Oshane Thomas in the bowling unit, West Indies have match-winners right through their lineup. They are the reigning world champions and on their day can tear any team in the world to shreds. Virat Kohli and India know that and as they embark on a three-match T20I series, will make put their best foot forward.

While there many players in the 14-man West Indies squad that might trouble India, we pick out the five that might turn the tide in the hosts' favour.

Shimron Hetmyer [M: 11 | R: 109 | A: 12.11 | 50s: 0]

Source: AFP Source: AFP

The talented left-hander might not have taken the international T20 scene by storm just yet but his credentials in the shortest format of the game cannot be taken lightly. He showed some of his hitting prowess in the IPL playing for the Royal challengers Bangalore and in the CPL, he has already carved his name as one of the very best.

He has shown what he can do in the ODI format having cracked four centuries and four fifties already in 34 ODIs and will see this series against India as an opportunity to up his T20I credentials.

Nicholas Pooran [M: 11 | R: 218 | A: 24.22 | 50s: 2]

pooran

Another one of the young crop, who has taken the world by storm with his power hitting. Pooran was just 17 when he made his debut in the CPL and immediately let up the stage alight with a 24-ball 54*. There have been a lot of ups and downs in his career but now with all behind him, he finally has a chance to show what he is really made of.

He showed glimpses in the IPL playing for the Kings XI Punjab and then again at the World Cup where he was West Indies' leading run-scorer with 367 runs in nine outings at 52.42. His 118 in the second-last group encounter against Sri Lanka was one of the better knocks seen at the tournament.

The 23-year-old is easily one of the most promising youngsters going around in the scene and will be one to look out in the upcoming T20I series against India.

Andre Russell [M: 47 | R: 465 | A: 17.88 | 50s: 0 | Wk: 25]

(Image: AP) (Image: AP)

He might not be in the best of nicks in recent times, he might have undergone a knee operation, but you really can't keep Andre Russell out of the list of player's to look forward to especially in a T20 series.

He started off his Word Cup with a bang bouncing out Pakistan batsmen with vicious at will. But recurring injuries through the course of the tournament kept him out for long stretches and he seemed far from his best.

However, he is now back, refreshed and will be itching to prove once again why he is one of the best players going around in the T20 circuit. He almost single-handedly carried Kolkata Knight Riders on his shoulders this time around and the Indians know how dangerous he can be in the format.

Sunil Narine [M: 48 | Wk: 50 | E/R: 6.02 | S/R: 20.6]

sunil-narine

He last played in West Indies colours back in 2017 but having sorted all his differences, Narine will be one bowler who can cause India a few problems. He does not have extravagant T20 credentials, in terms of wickets but his economy of 6.02 is probably one of the best in the business.

Despite not playing international cricket, Narine has been at it in franchise cricket all over the world and still has the guile and mastery to bamboozle any batsman. He has been a pillar for Kolkata and will want to display some of his prowess on the international scene as well.

Carlos Brathwaite [M: 38 | R: 291 | A: 15.31 | Wk: 31 ]

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite

The architect of West Indies' victory back in 2016, Brathwaite has since blown hot and cold but revived his stature once again in this year's World Cup. His T20I numbers are middling but the captain is one of the more important players in the setup and with his all-round show can go a big way in giving India a run for their money.

He has been impeccable with the bat of late and will want to bring it good use come the T20I series

Andre RussellCarlos Brathwaiteindia vs west indies 2019Sunil Narine

Related stories

India vs West Indies: Windies Coach Reifer Hopes Pollard, Narine's Experience Will Benefit Team
Cricketnext Staff | August 2, 2019, 9:25 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Windies Coach Reifer Hopes Pollard, Narine's Experience Will Benefit Team

India vs West Indies | Not Fair to be Critical of Middle Order: Virat Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 9:00 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Not Fair to be Critical of Middle Order: Virat Kohli

'Baffling and Absolutely Ridiculous': Virat Kohli Dismisses Reports of Rift With Rohit Sharma
Cricketnext Staff | July 29, 2019, 9:03 PM IST

'Baffling and Absolutely Ridiculous': Virat Kohli Dismisses Reports of Rift With Rohit Sharma

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more