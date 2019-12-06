Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Tried to Hit Ball Hard in First Half of Innings, Rectified Mistake in Second: Kohli

India have been excellent at chasing, and one of the biggest reasons for that is the consistency of skipper Virat Kohli. On Friday too, he decimated the opposition bowlers and slammed 94 from just 50 balls. But it wasn’t the usual fluent innings from Kohli, but the one where he took time to get in the groove.

Cricketnext Staff |December 6, 2019, 11:19 PM IST
After his blistering innings, Kohli mentioned how he was struggling to middle the ball at the start of the innings, but rectified his errors mid-innings to score big.

“All the young batsmen watching, don't follow the first half of my innings. That was really bad and I was trying to hit too hard,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“It was just about keeping upto the game because I didn't want to put KL (Rahul) under pressure, so tried to strike at 140 at least, but I couldn't get going properly. But I started to get going after that over from Jason.

“I analysed what went wrong and played accordingly in the second half of my innings. I was trying to hold shape and realised I am not a slogger, so tried to rely on my timing.

“Whenever I play T20 cricket I am not someone who comes to the ground to hit the ball in the air to entertain the crowd. I focus on doing the job.”

Kohli further substantiated how he likes to play the long innings and doesn’t want to change his style of batting.

“I don't want to change my game too much because I play all three formats. I just want to contribute in all three formats, that's what I want to do. I don’t want to be a format specialist.”

Asked about his celebration after hitting Kesrick Williams for a six, he said, “It's not from the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good.

“There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents.

india vs west indies 2019

