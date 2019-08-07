India vs West Indies | Twitter Commends Pant, Chahar as India Complete Clean Sweep

In what was a spectacular run-chase by India after being reduced to 27/2, the Men in Blue went on to whitewash the West Indies 3-0 in the T20 international series.
Most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is:6 - India (2018-19)*5 - Pakistan (2016-17)WI have now lost 57 T20Is - the joint most by any team alongside Bangladesh.#WIvIND— Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) August 6, 2019
Both did precisely what I thought they can do.They didn't miss the chance & delivered the good in style.Congrats to both, well deserving ones.— Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) August 6, 2019
Story of Indian cricket since the turn of the century is number of quality fast bowlers coming from all over the country— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 6, 2019
What a start for Deepak Chahar.. Swing exposing technical chinks and these are batsmen with weak base anyway.— KASHISH (@crickashish217) August 6, 2019
Should keep him going while the ball is swinging.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 6, 2019
West Indies were reduced to 14/3 before Kieron Pollard revived them from the poor start. He went on to score a brilliant 58 runs from just 45 balls with six sixes. His knock helped the hosts put up a total of 146/6.
Pollard is exceptionally ruthless on his Mumbai Indians colleagues...Pandya and Rahul Chahar.On a serious note—six hitting must not be this effortless 😱 #WIvIND— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 6, 2019
Brilliant knock from Pollard comes to an end. 6 sixes in his 58 runs.— Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) August 6, 2019
That was the Kieron Pollard of old ! #rally— Pete Boot (@PeteBoot_145) August 6, 2019
Virat Kohli doing Virat Kohli things. He has played only 8% false shots, while the overall match rating considering all players is 20%. #WIvIND— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 6, 2019
Most 50+ scores in T20Is:21 Virat Kohli (in 65 inns)21 Rohit Sharma (88)16 Martin Guptill (74)15 Chris Gayle (54)15 Brendon McCullum (70)#WIvIND— Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 6, 2019
King Kohli doesn't demolish the opposition bowlers. He's like a slow poison - will keep on stealing singles and doubles with occasional boundaries and inflicts the damage even before the opposition realises it. @imVkohli— RAJ KAMAL KATTA (@RAAZsayZ) August 6, 2019
After two poor innings in the series, Rishabh Pant displayed his mettle with the bat as he scored a fascinating 65 runs from just 42 balls. He finished things in style with a six as India went on to win by 7 wickets.
Rishabh Pant becomes the first Indian batsman to register two T20I fifties before the age of 22 years!#IndvWI#IndvsWI#WIvInd— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 6, 2019
Pant's second T20I fifty. (Potentially) match-winning partnership.Averaged 16.9 in T20I before this game. Hopefully can pick that up from here on...#WIvIND #INDvWI— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 6, 2019
Technique wise, Pant is T20 version of smith— Jatin (@LogicalBakwaas) August 6, 2019
Watching Rishabh Pant bat at times is like watching a tennis-ball slogger in his pomp hitting ridiculous shots at will. Divided to pick one that I'd be interested to know: (1) how many bats has he broken so far, (2) If he'll drop a bit of ridiculousness. @RibsGully #INDvWI— Devarchit (@Devarchit) August 6, 2019
One inning does not change the questions over Rishabh Pants temperament... kid is a great talent, but needs to put a premium on his wicket in the shorter formats.— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) August 6, 2019
India vs West Indies | Twitter Commends Pant, Chahar as India Complete Clean Sweep
