India vs West Indies | Twitter Commends Pant, Chahar as India Complete Clean Sweep

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2019, 12:52 AM IST
In what was a spectacular run-chase by India after being reduced to 27/2, the Men in Blue went on to whitewash the West Indies 3-0 in the T20 international series.

Deepak Chahar began with a bang in the powerplay overs and picked three wickets. His figures were a scintillating 3-1-4-3.

West Indies were reduced to 14/3 before Kieron Pollard revived them from the poor start. He went on to score a brilliant 58 runs from just 45 balls with six sixes. His knock helped the hosts put up a total of 146/6.

With Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul dismissed early, skipper Virat Kohli displayed phenomenal form as he slammed a fantastic fifty leading from the front.

After two poor innings in the series, Rishabh Pant displayed his mettle with the bat as he scored a fascinating 65 runs from just 42 balls. He finished things in style with a six as India went on to win by 7 wickets.

India vs West IndiesRishabh Pantvirat kohli

