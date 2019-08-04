India vs West Indies | Twitter Reacts To The Low Scoring Encounter At Florida

India defeated West Indies by four wickets in the first T20 international. It was a low scoring encounter at Florida with fifteen wickets falling and a total of just 193 runs being scored in the course of the match.
Afraid it turned out to be quite a forgettable game. Same surface tomorrow, hopefully the groundsman gets a bit of time with the rain around to tend to the pitch.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2019
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 3, 2019
Even in the absence of Bumrah and the two wrist-spinners...Indian bowlers led by the debutant Navdeep Saini won the game for the team. #WIvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 3, 2019
Not as convincing as India would have liked, but India will be happy with the win.Navdeep Saini with his raw pace and three important wickets was the stand-out. #WIvIND— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 3, 2019
— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 3, 2019
Gets a batsman fending off a bouncer ✅ Wicket in the first over on debut ✅ On a hat-trick on debut ✅ Wicket maiden in the 20th over ✅ Saini's begun reasonably well I suppose.#WIvIND #INDvWI — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) August 3, 2019
RCB fan base when they see Navdeep Saini bowling !#INDvsWI #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/yxJTYwl5Qa— V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 3, 2019
— V I P E R™ (@TheViper_OffI) August 3, 2019
Navdeep Saini has worked so hard to get here. But he has to credit @GautamGambhir for seeing in him a talent and then fighting the world to let him be #IndvsWI — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 3, 2019
3 wickets. 17 runs. Last over maiden.Remember the name - Navdeep Saini is the man 🔥#WIvIND— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) August 3, 2019
— Prajakta Bhawsar (@18prajakta) August 3, 2019
Wicket in the first over of the game & scoring the winning runs in the same T20I: Mashrafe Mortaza vs ZIM, 2015 WASHINGTON SUNDAR vs WI, Today Both the players finished the run-chase with a SIX. #WIvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) August 3, 2019
Washington Sundar. Starts the match, first ball wicket. Finishes the game with a Six. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/0ENRXi10N7— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) August 3, 2019
— Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) August 3, 2019
Since making his T20I debut in Dec 2017, Washington Sundar has taken eight wickets in the first six overs - the most by an Indian bowler in the timeline. #WIvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) August 3, 2019
Rohit Sharma looked quite comfortable at the crease as he batted with captain Virat Kohli at the other end, which invited a couple of rift jokes on Twitter. However after getting a good start, Rohit ended up finding Pollard at long on as he tried to go big.
"Beautiful... Beautiful...Wow." Bishop goes on that Rohit Sharma six over extra cover. #WIvIND— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) August 3, 2019
— jigar mehta (@jigsactin) August 3, 2019
in the interest of maintaining their rift Kohli & Rohit shouldn't speak with each other in the course of this partnership #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2019
Gossip media houses lining up to watch Kohli-Rohit bat together~ 2019 pic.twitter.com/Y7CfMxcJ2W— Manya (@CSKian716) August 3, 2019
— Manya (@CSKian716) August 3, 2019
If Pant has to be Dhoni’s rightful successor, he’s got to learn to respect his own talent — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 3, 2019
If Pant doesn't take his opportunities in white ball cricket on this tour, should go to Kishan at home. Can't keep throwing away your wicket every single time.— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 3, 2019
— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 3, 2019
Pant is still trying to perfect the shot he played in the world cup semifinal #WIvIND — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 3, 2019
While West Indies lost the game, Sunil Narine managed to gain limelight on his comeback with phenomenal figures of 2/14.
Presence of Narine and Pollard shows how they are important to to #windies. #INDvsWI— Ekansh Mullick (@mullick_ekansh) August 3, 2019
— Ekansh Mullick (@mullick_ekansh) August 3, 2019
Narine is picking up wickets? I know an Indian batsman who has scored 100 runs against him at a SR of 200+. But he is on the bench. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) August 3, 2019
Narine giving me KKR feels 😍— AHMAD 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) August 3, 2019
— AHMAD 🇮🇳 (@Ahmadbilal111) August 3, 2019
