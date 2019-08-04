starts in
India vs West Indies | Twitter Reacts To The Low Scoring Encounter At Florida

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2019, 1:08 AM IST
India defeated West Indies by four wickets in the first T20 international. It was a low scoring encounter at Florida with fifteen wickets falling and a total of just 193 runs being scored in the course of the match.

West Indies were off to a poor start as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Navdeep Saini had a memorable debut as he ended with impressive figures of 3/17

Washington Sundar who began the proceedings went on to pick the wicket in the second ball of the game. He eventually finished the game with a six.

Rohit Sharma looked quite comfortable at the crease as he batted with captain Virat Kohli at the other end, which invited a couple of rift jokes on Twitter. However after getting a good start, Rohit ended up finding Pollard at long on as he tried to go big.

Rishabh Pant had a good chance to cement his position as the first choice wicketkeeper batsman in the absence of MS Dhoni. He ended up throwing it away on the very first ball.

While West Indies lost the game, Sunil Narine managed to gain limelight on his comeback with phenomenal figures of 2/14.

Indiakieron pollardnavdeep sainirohit sharmaSunil NarineTweet reporttwittervirat kohliWashington SundarWest Indies

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more