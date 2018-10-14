Umesh Yadav's Maiden 10-Wicket Haul Sees India Complete Whitewash Over Windies

Loading...
Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel were impressive in the first session and didn't allow India to run away with the game. The duo and Jomel Warrican scalped six wickets between themselves to bowl India out for 367 in 106.4 overs. Having resumed the middle day on 308 for 4, India could only manage to add 53 runs to their overnight score and had to settle with a first innings lead of 56 runs.
However, Umesh and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between themselves to ensure there was no fightback and bundled out Windies for mere 126 in 46.1 overs. Chasing 72, openers KL Rahul (33*) and Prithvi Shaw (33*) ensured they completed the formalities before the end of Day 3.
The momentum was with Windies but it didn't take India too long to snatch it from the visiting side. Umesh, who picked up two wickets in consecutive deliveries to end Windies first innings, failed to claim a hat-trick, but got rid of Kraigg Brathwaite (nought) in the only second delivery of the first over. It was a loosener down the leg side and Brathwaite somehow managed to get a feather on his leg-glance and Pant had to dive to his left to complete a catch. Kieran Powell (nought) followed his partner back to the pavilion a couple of overs later, inducing an edge to Ajinkya Rahane at first slip.
Coming in at No.3, Shai Hope (28) struck three delightful boundaries off Umesh while Shimron Hetmeyer (17) too tried to be assertive against spinners in their 39-run stand. However, Hetmyer ended up playing way too many shots and fell to Kuldeep Yadav for the third time in this series. Hope too couldn't survive for long and fell to Ravindra Jadeja's away-turning delivery. Windies' biggest hope Roston Chase (6), and Shane Dowrich (nought), were knocked over by Umesh's brilliant inswinging deliveries.
Sunil Ambris (38) and Holder (19) offered some resistance and added a steady 38 runs for the seventh wicket. It was left-arm spinner Jadeja who demolished the little fightback by getting Holder to edge one to the wicketkeeper before trapping Ambris right in front of the stumps. It was only right that Umesh returned to castle Shannon Gabriel and become only the fourth Indian pacer to get a 10-wicket haul at home.
For India, Umesh took 4 for 45, Jadeja got 3 for 12, while Ashwin and Kuldeep chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.
The match was done and dusted but it was important for Rahul to get some runs under his name. The right-handed opener made his intentions clear by dancing down the track to Jomel Warrican and smash him for a six down the ground. Meanwhile, Shaw survived an early scare when he tried to duck under an attempted bouncer off Holder's bowling, but the ball didn't rise and hit him on his left bicep. Umpire Ian Gould didn't give it out but the replays showed the ball clipping the top of the bails. Few overs later, substitute wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton missed out on a stumping opportunity to sum up the kind of day Windies had.
Both Rahul and Shaw then batted steadily and only left the field when the job was done.
Earlier in the morning, with overnight batsmen Rishabh Pant and Rahane looking largely comfortable, India would have harboured hopes of a big lead but Holder had other ideas. The right-arm seamer, with the new cherry in hand, accounted for Rahane in just the third over the day for 80, surprising him with some extra lift which caught the higher part of his bat for a simple catch to gully and then got one to tail sharply into Ravindra Jadeja, just two balls later, trapping him right in front of the stumps for a duck.
Pant smashed Gabriel imperiously to get his third day up and running but that was all he could get falling in the 90s second innings running. He slammed a back of length delivery from Gabriel powerfully but failed to keep it down, and Hetmyer at extra cover flung to his right to pluck a superb catch. Pant fell for 92, his innings studded with 11 fours an two sixes.
Kuldeep (6) and Umesh (2) couldn't survive for long but the last wicket pair of Ashwin and Shardul Thakur, who looked in a lot of strife because of his groin injury, then forged a crucial 28-run stand to take India's lead past the 50-run mark before Gabriel wrapped up the innings with an in-swinger that breached Ashwin's defences for 35.
The focus will now shift to the five-match One-Day International series, starting October 21st.
First Published: October 14, 2018, 5:30 PM IST