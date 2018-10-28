Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Under Pressure Dhoni Opts for Optional Practice Ahead of Fourth ODI

PTI | Updated: October 28, 2018, 8:49 PM IST
Under Pressure Dhoni Opts for Optional Practice Ahead of Fourth ODI

MS Dhoni. (Credit: BCCI/Twitter)

Loading...
Mumbai: Under pressure to deliver, a determined Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday slogged it out at the Cricket Club of India ahead of the fourth One-Day International between India and West Indies.

Despite it being an 'optional' session, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman, who was dropped for the T20 series against West Indies and Australia, batted in the nets for over 45 minutes, facing local bowlers.

Dhoni, who has of late, struggled to get big scores in ODIs, was also seen having a brief chat with the team's assistant coach Sanjay Bangar.

The 37-year-old wicket-keeper has registered scores 20 and 7 in the two games he has played so far. While young Obed McCoy got him with a slower ball in the second ODI, Holder got the better off Dhoni with a short of length cross seamed-delivery in the third ODI.

India take on the West Indies in the fourth ODI on Monday after the visitors levelled the five-match series 1-1 with a 43-run morale boosting win in Pune on Saturday.

Opener Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayadu, who is looking to consolidate the number four spot, young K L Rahul, Manish Pandey and spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also practised during the session.

Before padding up, Jadeja also bowled to his teammates. Maharashtra player Kedar Jadhav, who has recovered from a hamstring injury and is likely to feature in Monday's match, also honed his skills.

The West Indies did not have any practice session on Sunday

Related Story

Brabourne stadiumIndia vs West Indies 2018india vs windiesMS Dhoni
First Published: October 28, 2018, 8:32 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...