The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill in Florida has hosted 8 T20Is making its debut in the format with a New Zealand versus Sri Lanka clash in 2010.
West Indies has played 6 T20Is in Lauderhill winning 3 and losing 2 (the last two in 2018 to Bangladesh; one no result).
India and West Indies have played each other once at the venue – in 2016 – with West Indies registering a thrilling one-run victory (the other T20I was abandoned due to rain).
They recorded their highest T20I total – 245 for 6 – in this match. India replied with 244 for 4 – their second-highest T20I total. The match aggregate of 489 is the highest ever in T20I history.
Only two hundreds have been recorded at Lauderhill – both in this match – Evin Lewis’ 49-ball hundred was followed by KL Rahul’s 51-ball 110.
Johnson Charles has aggregated 182 runs in 4 innings at Lauderhill – the maximum for any batsman. He is followed by Chris Gayle – 138 in 2 innings.
Sunil Narine has picked 7 wickets at the venue and is followed by Mustafizur Rahman’s 6.
Narine’s 4-12 in 4 overs against New Zealand in 2012 are the best bowling figures at Lauderhill.
India vs West Indies: Venue Records - Lauderhill
