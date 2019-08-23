Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Live

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

20/3 (10.4)

England trail by 159 runs, MIN. 87.2 Overs Left Today
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

144/6 (66.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 14, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 23 August, 2019

1ST INN

Bengaluru Blasters *

83/3 (15.4)

Bengaluru Blasters
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers

Toss won by Belagavi Panthers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

Match 9: CAY VS USA

upcoming
CAY CAY
USA USA

Antigua

24 Aug, 201919:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Kohli & Pujara's Single-digit Scores, India's Achilles Heel?

Nikhil Narain |August 23, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Kohli & Pujara's Single-digit Scores, India's Achilles Heel?

It has happened twice in India (on both occasions in Western India), thrice in England including twice in London and on one instance each in Australia, New Zealand and the Caribbean.

It connects Mumbai to Auckland to Manchester to London to Pune to Melbourne to Antigua. It has happened thrice in the first innings, twice in the second and third and once in the fourth innings.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for 9 off 12 deliveries while Cheteshwar Pujara only managed to score 2 off 4 – in the first innings against the West Indies at North Sound in Antigua on the opening day of the first Test.

This was only the 8th instance in which both, Kohli and Pujara, were dismissed for single digit scores in the same innings of a Test. The last time this happened was in the third innings in the Boxing Day Test against Australia at the MCG in 2018.

India have lost 6 of the 7 completed Tests in which Kohli and Pujara, both, have been dismissed for single-digit scores in any of the innings.

Table1

Six of these losses have been by huge margins – twice by an innings, once by a margin in excess of 300 runs, two times with margins in excess of 100 runs and once by 10 wickets.

The only aberration was the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 2018. Pujara and Kohli were dismissed for a duck – still India went on to win the match by 137 runs. Interestingly, it was Pujara and Kohli who top-scored for India in the first innings with 106 and 82 respectively.

India has been dismissed in the 100s in 4 such innings, declared at 106 for 8 at MCG, scored between 200-300 twice (including the current score of 203 for 6 against West Indies at Antigua) and above 300 once in these innings.

What is interesting is that while Pujara and Kohli average just 2.375 and 3.25 in these 8 innings, their performance in the other innings of these Tests has been significantly better.

Excluding the Antigua Test, Pujara averages 51.43 with two hundreds in the other innings while Kohli averages 36.71 with two half-centuries.

Pujara and Kohli have batted together in 106 innings in Test cricket. They have scored 50-plus in the same innings on 12 occasions. India went on to win 10 such Tests. They drew one against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2013. The solitary Test they lost was against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.

This shows the greatness of the two batsmen and the dependency of India on them.

India broke the trend at MCG when it went on to win despite Pujara and Kohli both getting dismissed for a single-digit score in the third innings.

Will Antigua be another exception?

Cheteshwar Pujaraind vs wiindia vs west indies 2019kohli pujaravirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies: Rahane Fifty Silver Lining on Rain-marred Day in Antigua
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 11:56 AM IST

India vs West Indies: Rahane Fifty Silver Lining on Rain-marred Day in Antigua

India vs West Indies | Wouldn't Want India to Add More Than 50-60 Runs: Roach
Cricketnext Staff | August 23, 2019, 11:54 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Wouldn't Want India to Add More Than 50-60 Runs: Roach

Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors
Devadyuti Das | August 21, 2019, 4:42 PM IST

Sehwag Picks Kumble as Ideal Choice for Chairman of Selectors

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 24 Aug, 2019

USA v CAY
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...