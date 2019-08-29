Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 2: LUX VS TUR

upcoming
LUX LUX
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 3: ROU VS TUR

upcoming
ROU ROU
TUR TUR

Antigua

29 Aug, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: AUT VS CZE

upcoming
AUT AUT
CZE CZE

Antigua

30 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 5: ROU VS LUX

upcoming
ROU ROU
LUX LUX

Antigua

30 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Kohli and Co. Attend High Commissioner's Dinner in Jamaica

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
Kohli and Co. Attend High Commissioner's Dinner in Jamaica

he Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies, on Wednesday attended the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik's residence in Jamaica.

"Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica," the BCCI tweeted with a picture.

After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0.

Jasprit Bumrah's dream spell of 5 for 7 that followed Ajinkya Rahane's century annihilated West Indies to give India a big 318-run win in the first Test at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

India set West Indies an improbable target of 419 and then bowled them out for just 100, with Ishant Sharma bagging 3 for 31 to back up Bumrah's burst. Rahane had earlier scored 102 with good support from Hanuma Vihari (93) to take India to 343/7 declared.

West Indies needed a miracle of sorts to chase down the 400+ total, but that wasn't to be with Bumrah in a rampaging mood. Ishant and Bumrah didn't take too long to kill all hopes for the home side.

They will next face the West Indies in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Sabina Park.

India High Commissionindia vs west indies 2019Off The Fieldvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v LUX
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Thu, 29 Aug, 2019

TUR v ROU
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

CZE v AUT
Antigua

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 30 Aug, 2019

LUX v ROU
Antigua All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...