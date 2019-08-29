Kohli and Co. Attend High Commissioner's Dinner in Jamaica

he Indian cricket team, which is currently in West Indies, on Wednesday attended the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner M. Sevala Naik's residence in Jamaica.
"Team India members attend the official team dinner at the Indian High Commissioner's residence in Jamaica," the BCCI tweeted with a picture.
After winning the T20I and the ODI series, the Men in Blue won the first Test in Antigua by a huge margin of 318 runs and currently lead the two-match series 1-0.
Jasprit Bumrah's dream spell of 5 for 7 that followed Ajinkya Rahane's century annihilated West Indies to give India a big 318-run win in the first Test at Sir Viv Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.
India set West Indies an improbable target of 419 and then bowled them out for just 100, with Ishant Sharma bagging 3 for 31 to back up Bumrah's burst. Rahane had earlier scored 102 with good support from Hanuma Vihari (93) to take India to 343/7 declared.
West Indies needed a miracle of sorts to chase down the 400+ total, but that wasn't to be with Bumrah in a rampaging mood. Ishant and Bumrah didn't take too long to kill all hopes for the home side.
They will next face the West Indies in the second and final Test beginning Friday at the Sabina Park.
