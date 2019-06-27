Manchester: Virat Kohli surpassed the 20000 international runs milestone during India's World Cup match against West Indies in Manchester on Thursday (June 27).
Kohli is the third Indian and 12th batsman overall to reach the landmark, with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid being the others from his country.
Kohli is also the quickest to 20000 runs, taking just 417 innings. Tendulkar and Brian Lara were the quickest before Kohli, both getting there in 453 innings. He joins an elite list which has some of the biggest names this game has seen such as Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene and AB de Villiers to name a few.
Kohli came into the match needing 37 runs for the milestone, and achieved it in the 25th over of India's first innings over when he flicked Jason Holder to Carlos Brathwaite at mid-on for a single.
Kohli has 6613 runs from 77 Tests and 2263 runs from 67 Twenty20 Internationals. He has 66 centuries across formats, 25 in Tests and 41 in ODIs.
Kohli walked in the seventh over after the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, with India 29/1.
India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Quickest to Breach 20,000 International Runs Barrier
