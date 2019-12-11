India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Lead India to T20I Series Victory

India beat West Indies by 67 runs in the third and final Twenty20 International in Mumbai on Wednesday to clinch the three-match series 2-1.
The hosts restricted West Indies to 173-8 in their chase of 241 with skipper Kieron Pollard hitting a valiant 68 off 39 balls.
The Windies lost destructive opener Evin Lewis even before they started their chase as the opener picked up a knee injury while fielding and could not continue.
They were then reduced to 17/3 before Pollard and Shimron Hetmyer (41) shared a 74-run stand for the fourth wicket to keep the visitors in the game. But once Hetmyer hit Kuldeep Yadav straight down long on's throat where KL Rahul took the catch, it looked all over.
However, Pollard kept their slim chances alive with some big hitting. The captain finally got out, trying to go for one too many as the asking rate was touching 20 runs per over.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar had the West Indian caught by substitute Ravindra Jadeja at deep mid-wicket in the 15th over and from there on it was only a matter of time before India wrapped up the series.
Mohammed Shami, playing his first T20I in more than two years, returned impressive figures of 2/25 from his four overs, while Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar and Deepak Chahar also picked up two wickets each.
Earlier Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli combined to hit 16 sixes as India reached 240-3 in the first innings.
Sharma (71) and Rahul (91) put on 135 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for India's imposing total after the hosts were put into bat first.
Kohli soon joined the party to flay the West Indies attack as he completed his fifty in 21 deliveries and finished on an unbeaten 70 with four fours and seven sixes.
Rohit led the onslaught with an attacking fifty that was brought about with two sixes and a boundary to raise the roof.
Sharma became the first Indian batsman to hit over 400 international sixes with his first of five strikes over the fence. West Indies' Chris Gayle leads the sixes show with 534 across all three formats.
He finally fell while attempting another big heave to be caught by Hayden Walsh Jr off paceman Kesrick Williams.
Four balls later, Pollard got Rishabh Pant trudging back to the pavilion for nought to check India's surge but Rahul remained firm.
Rahul, who completed his third fifty in the last four T20 innings and hit four sixes in his 56-ball knock, then put on 95 runs with Kohli before getting out in the last over.
The two teams will now play three one-day internationals on December 15 (Chennai), December 18 (Visakhapatnam) and December 22 (Cuttack).
(With agency inputs)
