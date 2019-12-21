India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder, Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer & Other Key Battles

After two exciting contests India and West Indies are all set for the series deciding third and final ODI in Cuttack. Both teams will come out all guns blazing and keeping with the tradition on the tour so far this also promises to be a high scoring encounter.
There have already been some interesting match-ups between the two teams over the previous games. Here are some of the key battles ahead of the all important third ODI.
Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder
Captain Kohli has had two consecutive bad outings in the first two ODIs and will be looking to make up for that. Even though it was Sheldon Cottrell and Kieron Pollard, who managed to dismiss him, Kohli has always been troubled initially by Jason Holder and his ability to bring the ball back in.
In a contest as big as this, one expects Kohli to come up with the goods and Pollard to turn to Holder before he gets his eye in.
Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
The stylish Mumbaikar has been in good touch and is often the reason India is able to post a good total while batting first. However Rohit does take his time to get out of the blocks and that is when Sheldon Cottrell will look to capitalize with the new ball.
The left arm speedster, with his height and ability hurry batsmen up can be cause for concern early on. If Rohit gets away like in Vizag expect nothing less than big knock but if Cottrell is able to dislodge him early then India won’t be sitting easy.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer
Having taken a record breaking hat-trick in the last ODI, Kuldeep will be confident. While Hetmyer, who failed to have an impact in Vizag will be raring to go.
This will boil down to Hetmyer handling Kuldeep’s guile because letting him settle down into a rhythm will spell danger for West Indies. Hetmyer will be tasked with thwarting the chinaman even as Kohli will hope to use him as a trump card.
Mohammed Shami vs Shai Hope
Taking wickets with the new ball will be very important for India as the West Indies top order can otherwise run away with the game. The likes of Lewis have taken advantage at the start of the innings so far this series.
Shami will need to provide an early breakthrough or two with the new ball as there is no substitute to quick early wickets to stem the flow of runs.
Ravindra Jadeja vs Kieron Pollard
Both Jadeja and Pollard know each other’s game very well having played against each other in the IPL in recent years. Both are very important players for their team and even if they do not come up against each other directly in the third ODI, the individual impacts could play a big role in deciding the game.
As finishers Pollard and Jadeja are able and will look to deliver the knockout punch whenever the chance arises. Keeping either silent will affect the team’s performance massively.
