Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: NEP VS BHU

upcoming
NEP NEP
BHU BHU

Adelaide

05 Dec, 201908:45 IST

Match 7: NEP VS MDV

upcoming
NEP NEP
MDV MDV

Adelaide

06 Dec, 201912:45 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Want to Do Well for India, Not Here to Replace Hardik Pandya: Shivam Dube

Shivam rated the West Indies as a good T20 side but said he is confident of India pocketing the series easily.

PTI |December 4, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Want to Do Well for India, Not Here to Replace Hardik Pandya: Shivam Dube

Young all-rounder Shivam Dube says he is not aiming to replace Hardik Pandya in India's T20 squad but is certainly looking to make the most of the opportunities that are coming his way.

Pandya has been out of the team for more than a month because of a back injury that needed a surgery in England. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation and that has paved the way for Shivam to make the team and he is now gearing up for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies. It starts with the first T20 International here on Friday.

The lanky all-rounder from Mumbai has so far played three T20 Internationals, all against Bangladesh, registering best figures of 3 for 30.

Asked whether he is looking to oust Hardik from the team, Shivam said: "I don't think it's an opportunity to replace Hardik but I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better."

Primarily a bowling all-rounder, who can hit big shots, Shivam will be aiming to assert himself more in the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies.

In the three matches he has played so far, Shivam hasn't done anything remarkable, except for that three-wicket burst against Bangladesh, but the lanky all-rounder said he enjoys the support of skipper Virat Kohli and the team management.

"Everyone is supporting me. The support from captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room," he said.

Insisting that fitness is key to success for an all-rounder, Shivam said he is confident about his bowling skills.

"It's always difficult being an all-rounder. Most important for me is to maintain my fitness levels because as an all-rounder, you need to both bat and bowl. So, maintaining fitness is really a difficult job," he said.

"I am very confident of my bowling. In T20 games, every bowler gets a bad as well as a good game. So, I try to prepare myself in very good situations and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs. I have done that job," he added.

Shivam rated the West Indies as a good T20 side but said he is confident of India pocketing the series easily.

"They (West Indies) have got a good T20 side but we have prepared very nicely. I think India is the best team in world cricket and we will win the series," he said.

Hardik Pandyaindia vs west indies 2019Shivam Dube

Related stories

Baby Bowler Bumrah Would Not Have Troubled Me: Abdul Razzaq
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 5:17 PM IST

Baby Bowler Bumrah Would Not Have Troubled Me: Abdul Razzaq

Jasprit Bumrah Begins Training at MCA Under Delhi Capitals’ Trainer
Cricketnext Staff | December 3, 2019, 4:45 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah Begins Training at MCA Under Delhi Capitals’ Trainer

Jasprit Bumrah's Action Attracts Injuries, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Will Last Longer: Kapil Dev
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 5:48 PM IST

Jasprit Bumrah's Action Attracts Injuries, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Will Last Longer: Kapil Dev

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more