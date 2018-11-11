Wanted My Team to be Ruthless, Says Rohit Sharma After India Seal T20 Series

Loading...
"We spoke at the start of the game about not being complacent and wanting to come out to win. There is always scope for improvement. We need to improve on handling pressure situations while bowling," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.
The skipper also added that the last-ball finish will help the team learn going forward, considering India had rested some of their big guns in what was adead-rubber encounter.
"It is important to stick to your strengths and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent. I was also impressed with the fielding efforts in this series by the team," added Rohit.
Meanwhile, Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite credited his team for taking the ball to the last game but said would have liked to go home with a win,
"We wanted to put a smile on the fans' face but didn't get the result that we would have liked. I will take the effort and belief, especially taking it to the last ball after Shikhar and Rishabh's partnership."
He further added that the team has a lot of potential and are capable of retaining the title in the ICC World T20 2020 in Australia.
"There are a few talented guys here; Shai, Hetmyer and Pooran. But it is important to get the best out of everyone and create a unit that can challenge for the T20 World Cup in Australia," he added.
Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, who were the stars of the match for India, also spoke at length about their partnership which saw both players getting among the runs after going through bit of a lean patch.
"I am feeling lucky today because after a long time I got runs in T20s for India, its special, considering the conditions today. Me and Shikhar bhai were discussing how it would be difficult for the new batsman to come and score. I decided to play according to the situation. I am happy to contribute to a winning cause," said Pant.
"I finally got a big score. I was happy with the 43 in the last game as well. The key was to stay till the end when we lost two wickets. Really happy with the way Rishabh and I played. I knew that he was going after the bowlers and I had to play the anchor role. He hit some amazing sixes and then I joined the party. It is a big score, I'm very happy. It doesn't matter to me what people say, I just back myself and my batting," said Dhawan.
Carlos BrathwaiteIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies 2018Indian cricket teamRishabh Pantrohit sharmashikhar dhawan
First Published: November 11, 2018, 11:50 PM IST