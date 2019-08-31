India vs West Indies | We Are in a Great Position at End of Day One: Agarwal

After India ended the day batting on 264/5 on Day one of the second Test match at Sabina Park, Kingston, Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal said that the team was in a great position despite having lost five wickets, owing to how tough batting conditions were.
Agarwal scored 55 off 127 balls, while captain Kohli hit 76 off 163 balls to power India to the score, with Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari batting on 27 and 42 at stumps respectively. Speaking to the host broadcaster at the end of day’s play, Agarwal said, “I thought the first session - the ball was doing a bit. Kemar Roach and Holder bowled great areas. It wasn't easy - there was a lot of moisture and the ball was doing a bit.
"I think Holder is bowling great areas, he is not giving you an inch. He is there pegging in those areas, pegging on length and short of length. And you know he doesn't give free deliveries for you to score off of.
"So, the pressure is always there even if you defend him off - the first spell he bowled six-seven overs in that he's given three or four maidens, so as a batsman you know you're not getting much out of him. We are in a great position. To have just lost five wickets on a track like that was a good effort from our side."
West Indies had debutant Rahkeem Cornwall bowling 27 overs out of the 90 during the day, and he gave away just 69 runs, piling the pressure on the Indian batsmen the whole day and taking the important wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara.
Talking about the debutant, Agarwal said, “Rahkeem is very, very (consistent), he forms good clusters and he keeps bowling those areas. I thought it wasn't very easy to score off him. We took our time and it was very important for Virat and me to actually get a partnership going and it was important that one of us went on to score big."
After India were reduced to 46/2 on the day, Agarwal and Kohli put on a stand of 69 runs for the third wicket to stabilize the innings, at a time where it looked like West Indies were on top.
"I can say it got a little better to bat on after the first session, the wicket got a lot harder as the sun beat down, the wicket lost some of its moisture. It just kept getting a little better to bat on, but I think credit must be given to the West Indian bowlers, especially Roach and Holder - they kept coming and kept coming and kept bowling tight lines," Agarwal said.
Nikhil Narain | August 31, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
