Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, Perth Stadium, Perth, 12 - 16 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

416 (146.2)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

166 (55.2)

Australia lead by 417 runs
Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

282/6 (91.5)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 8, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 14 December, 2019

1ST INN

Dhaka Platoon *

82/0 (9.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Sylhet Thunder
Sylhet Thunder

Toss won by Sylhet Thunder (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

India vs West Indies | We Are On a Mission to Do Better in One-Dayers: Pollard

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said his team is "on a mission" to do better in the one-dayers but insisted that favourable results may not come immediately.

PTI |December 14, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
India vs West Indies | We Are On a Mission to Do Better in One-Dayers: Pollard

Chennai: West Indies captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said his team is "on a mission" to do better in the one-dayers but insisted that favourable results may not come immediately.

The Caribbeans take on a formidable India in a three-match contest beginning here on Sunday, and Pollard said his side would look to carry on the momentum of the 3-0 series win over Afghanistan last month.

"We are on a mission and have a clear plan of how to approach 50-over cricket. There is a process and it is something we are actually going through. The results might not show straightaway. We had a good series against Afghanistan. Now, we are coming up against a better side in India," Pollard said ahead of the first ODI in Chennai.

"It's a matter of what we need to do going forward. There are things internally which we are working on. Success will not come overnight. Winning is always good. Sometimes, you play well but the result would not go your way. The Afghanistan series was good and we want to continue in that track. That's is the ultimate goal," he added.

Asked how his team plans to go about handling the middle overs in ODIs, he said it has been discussed and the players were aware of their roles and responsibilities.

"We have discussed how we want to go about playing middle overs, be it batting and bowling and how we want to play this format. Obviously, we can't reveal what our plans are going to be. The guys are aware of their roles and responsibilities, now it's about executing them," the captain said.

Pollard said the inclusion of Roston Chase in the ODI side brought a good balance to the team.

"He (Roston) brings a good balance to our team. He is a great asset, he is someone who bats in the middle order in Tests and has centuries too. He can bowl as well. With him in the side, it gives us an opportunity to field another specialist player.

"He has been very valuable for us. He is sort of a left-field selection, but I think that has worked for us. He will play a key part going forward," the skipper added.

Pollard said there was potential in Caribbean cricket that could be harnessed and the players were putting in the hard work required to succeed at the highest level.

"It is about preparation. You will have to realise the potential you have. The guys who are successful eat and sleep cricket. People who want to be great in the future will have to emulate them. For the younger guys in the team, it's about changing your training habits and looking at what you want to achieve," he said.

He was responding to a question regarding what bowling coach Roddy Estwick said on Friday suggesting that the younger players like Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran have in Indian captain Virat Kohli somebody to look up to.

"I am not saying our guys have not done that. Sometimes, the results just don't reflect. This is something we have spoken about and we are really excited with the bunch of players we have now. These are players who are putting in the hard work behind the scenes. The results will show, but we must have patience. They are actually doing what is required to succeed at this level," Pollard said.

On veteran Dwayne Bravo's decision to come out of T20 Internationals retirement, Pollard said, "I am happy as a captain to know that we have a player of Bravo's calibre available for selection."

2019india vs west indies 2019kieron pollardPollardwest indies vs india 2019

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Easy to Switch Formats if Game-Plan is Clear: Mayank Agarwal
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 1:58 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Easy to Switch Formats if Game-Plan is Clear: Mayank Agarwal

India vs West Indies | Mayank Agarwal Confirmed as Replacement for Injured Shikhar Dhawan
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 1:56 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Mayank Agarwal Confirmed as Replacement for Injured Shikhar Dhawan

India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 11:51 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Not Executing Our Plans Has Been the Story This Series: Kieron Pollard

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more