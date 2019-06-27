starts in
India vs West Indies | We Are Performing Well as a Team and as Individuals: Bhuvneshwar

Cricketnext Staff |June 27, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be spending some time on the sidelines after straining his hamstring in the ICC World Cup 2019 game against Pakistan but he is pleased with the progress made by the side so far.

Bhuvneshwar, who has five wickets so far in the World Cup in three games, feels the Indian team is performing well both as a unit and as individuals.

“The World Cup is going good for India so far. We are unbeaten so far and have won couple of good games over Australia and South Africa. We are performing as a team and individuals as well,” Bhuvneshwar told the ICC.

The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is playing in his second World Cup after turning out in just one game in the previous edition in Australia four years back.

“Australia and England are totally different conditions. England have good batting wickets now as compared to last five years. But there are some tracks that are tough to bat on where ball was seaming a bit,” the 29-year-old paceman said.

Bhuvneshwar, who has 123 wickets in 108 ODIs till date, feels it’s important to bowl a fuller length in England although the white ball is not swinging around that much.

“With the ball not moving it does affect your length, you can’t bowl up to the batsmen. If ball is not swinging that much and batsmen hit you for a couple of boundaries you shorten your length. I try not to get hit for those tow boundaries, so that I can bowl the ball full and give it a chance to swing,” he said.

Asked how he deals with the expectations of millions of fans back home, Bhuvneshwar said, “The public expects a lot from us and we expect a lot from ourselves. But if you go in that direction, it puts you under more pressure. We try not to think that way. You don’t think about those things, just prepare yourself well and perform in the matches.”

Bhuvneshwar Kumaricc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs West Indies

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
8
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
9
SA
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4674 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more