India paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be spending some time on the sidelines after straining his hamstring in the ICC World Cup 2019 game against Pakistan but he is pleased with the progress made by the side so far.
Bhuvneshwar, who has five wickets so far in the World Cup in three games, feels the Indian team is performing well both as a unit and as individuals.
“The World Cup is going good for India so far. We are unbeaten so far and have won couple of good games over Australia and South Africa. We are performing as a team and individuals as well,” Bhuvneshwar told the ICC.
The Uttar Pradesh fast bowler is playing in his second World Cup after turning out in just one game in the previous edition in Australia four years back.
“Australia and England are totally different conditions. England have good batting wickets now as compared to last five years. But there are some tracks that are tough to bat on where ball was seaming a bit,” the 29-year-old paceman said.
Bhuvneshwar, who has 123 wickets in 108 ODIs till date, feels it’s important to bowl a fuller length in England although the white ball is not swinging around that much.
“With the ball not moving it does affect your length, you can’t bowl up to the batsmen. If ball is not swinging that much and batsmen hit you for a couple of boundaries you shorten your length. I try not to get hit for those tow boundaries, so that I can bowl the ball full and give it a chance to swing,” he said.
Asked how he deals with the expectations of millions of fans back home, Bhuvneshwar said, “The public expects a lot from us and we expect a lot from ourselves. But if you go in that direction, it puts you under more pressure. We try not to think that way. You don’t think about those things, just prepare yourself well and perform in the matches.”
India vs West Indies | We Are Performing Well as a Team and as Individuals: Bhuvneshwar
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 ODI | Thu, 27 Jun, 2019
IND v WIManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 ODI | Fri, 28 Jun, 2019
SA v SLChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AFG v PAKLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019
AUS v NZLord's All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings