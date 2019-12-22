Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

271 (85.5)

Sri Lanka need 264 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

India vs West Indies | We'll Keep Chasing The ICC Trophy, Team Deserves It: Virat Kohli

After India finished the year on a high with a series-clinching win in the third ODI against West Indies in Cuttack, captain Virat Kohli promised to 'keep chasing an ICC Trophy' saying the team deserves it.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 10:26 PM IST
India vs West Indies | We'll Keep Chasing The ICC Trophy, Team Deserves It: Virat Kohli

After India finished the year on a high with a series-clinching win in the third ODI against West Indies in Cuttack, captain Virat Kohli promised to 'keep chasing an ICC Trophy' saying the team deserves it.

"It's been one of the best years for Indian cricket to be honest. Apart from playing the cricket that we did for half an hour in the World Cup, it's been a beautiful year," Kohli said looking back at the year gone by.

"We will keep chasing the ICC Trophy. It's something this team deserves. It should be an accumulation of all the hard work that we've put in over the last few years. Apart from that, the brand of cricket we played, it's been wonderful to be a part of."

Kohli said developing a fast bowling unit that even overshadowed the spinners was a high point this year. He also said India are keen on building new talent as they expect a transition in the future.

"Having a bunch of fast bowlers who can bowl out any opposition anywhere is brilliant to have, we've not had it in the past" he said. "Them taking the attention away from the spinners in India is a huge statement. We now feel we have it in us to win series overseas, not just the odd game."

"We are in the process of trying out people in every series, see how they react under pressure. In a few years we have to go through a transition again. Whether people want to accept it or not, the younger people will have to step up in a few years."

Talking about the third ODI, Kohli said it was a good sign for Indian cricket that someone other than him finished the match in a tense chase, referring to Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Having done it so many times, you obviously have a bit more calmness and you understand how the dew is playing and all you need is a small partnership," he said. "From there the opposition usually crumbles. It was outstanding to see others finishing the game. Me finishing wouldn't have been an outstanding thing, but this is good for the team.

"When I got out I had a nervous phase, but I looked back at Jaddu and he looked confident. They just changed the game in three overs."

 

 

 

 

india vs west indies 2019virat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more