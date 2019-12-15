Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | West Indies Batsmen Put Pressure on Spinners Brilliantly: Kohli

After West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first ODI at Chennai, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the West Indies batsmen, particularly centurions Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope for putting constant pressure on the Indian bowling attack, particularly the spinners.

Cricketnext Staff |December 15, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
India vs West Indies | West Indies Batsmen Put Pressure on Spinners Brilliantly: Kohli

After West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first ODI at Chennai, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the West Indies batsmen, particularly centurions Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope for putting constant pressure on the Indian bowling attack, particularly the spinners.

The three Indian spinners went for a 114 runs between them, while Shivam Dube struggled with the ball, giving away 68 runs in just 7.5 overs. “We thought six bowling options would be enough. I don't think pitch changed drastically, but they batted brilliantly. The spinners were getting help but they put pressure on our spinners brilliantly,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“For us, there were very good signs for us with the performances of Iyer and Pant. Myself and Rohit not clicking today gave a good opportunity for the youngsters to stitch together a partnership.

“You try and go in with as many options as you can. We thought six bowling options would be enough. Hetmyer's innings was outstanding. On the other hand, we could have gotten 15-20 runs more.”

The next ODI will be played on Wednesday, December 18th at Vizag.

