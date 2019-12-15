India vs West Indies | West Indies Batsmen Put Pressure on Spinners Brilliantly: Kohli
After West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first ODI at Chennai, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the West Indies batsmen, particularly centurions Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope for putting constant pressure on the Indian bowling attack, particularly the spinners.
India vs West Indies | West Indies Batsmen Put Pressure on Spinners Brilliantly: Kohli
After West Indies cruised to an eight-wicket victory over India in the first ODI at Chennai, Indian captain Virat Kohli lauded the performance of the West Indies batsmen, particularly centurions Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope for putting constant pressure on the Indian bowling attack, particularly the spinners.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Pant Will be Massive Player Once He Starts Getting Runs: Rathour
Karthik Lakshmanan | December 13, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
India vs West Indies | T20s Done, Rahul's Chance to Make a Case as an ODI Opener Once Again
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Easy to Switch Formats if Game-Plan is Clear: Mayank Agarwal
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
MDV v BHUSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCThiruvananthapuram GIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
USA v SCOSharjah
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019
TBC v TBCSharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings