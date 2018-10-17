Windies Opener Evin Lewis Withdraws from Limited Overs Squads

Loading...
Lewis cited personal reasons for his withdrawal but he had also recently rejected a contract from Cricket West Indies. Lewis's absence will further weaken the side which will already miss the services of big names like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard among others.
Along with Powell, fast bowler Obed McCoy will join the squad as well with the team currently monitoring Alzari Joseph's full fitness.
The ODI series will start on Sunday and the T20I series will begin from 4th November.
ODI squad: Jason Holder (C), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas
T20I squad: Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Oshane Thomas
Ashley NurseChanderpaul HemrajDevendra Bishooevin lewisFabian AllenIndia vs West Indies 2018Keemo Paulkemar roachKieran Powellmarlon samuelsObed McCoyODI teamOshane ThomasRovman Powellshai hopeShimron HetmyerSunil Ambrist20 teamwest indies t20 team
First Published: October 17, 2018, 3:46 PM IST