Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall

AFP |August 10, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
India vs West Indies: West Indies Resist Sentimental Gayle Test Recall

West Indies selectors on Friday resisted the temptation to grant Chris Gayle a sentimental final Test appearance on home ground when the charismatic opener was omitted from the squad to face India in a two-match series.

The 39-year-old Gayle played the last of his 103 Tests in September 2014, but had hinted during the World Cup this year that he was open to playing one more Test before bringing down the curtain on his international career

Gayle has made 7,214 runs in Test cricket with a highest score of 333 but his career in recent years has been confined to white-ball cricket and franchise T20 leagues.

Despite the second of the two-Test series against India being played at his home ground of Sabina Park in Jamaica from August 30-September 3, it looks like Gayle's final international appearance in the Caribbean will instead be next Wednesday in the third ODI in Port of Spain.

The interim West Indies selection panel has kept faith with practically the squad that earned a 2-1 series victory over England earlier this year in the Caribbean, except injured fast bowler Alzarri Joseph and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican.

(Image: Cricket West Indies/Twitter) (Image: Cricket West Indies/Twitter)

Off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall could make his long-awaited Test debut, starting with the opening match August 22-26 at his home Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

The 26-year-old Cornwall has taken 260 wickets at 23.90 apiece in 55 first-class matches.

"Rahkeem has been performing consistently over a long period of time and has proven to be a match-winner, so we believe his elevation to the Test squad is merited at this time," said panel chief Robert Haynes.

West Indies 'A' team captain Shamarh Brooks is the only other uncapped player in the squad.

All-rounder Keemo Paul, a replacement for Test captain Jason Holder when he was forced to miss the final Test of the England series, retains his place in the squad.

"Alzarri is undergoing remedial work and we are monitoring his recovery, but we do not think he is ready yet to last five days of a gruelling Test match," added Haynes.

Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul & Kemar Roach

chris gayleIndia vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Need to Improve Fitness & Intensity to Gain Consistency: Estwick
Cricketnext Staff | August 9, 2019, 4:02 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Need to Improve Fitness & Intensity to Gain Consistency: Estwick

India vs West Indies: ‘Sometimes I Get Frustrated But Keep Believing’ - Pant Tells Rohit
Cricketnext Staff | August 7, 2019, 12:49 PM IST

India vs West Indies: ‘Sometimes I Get Frustrated But Keep Believing’ - Pant Tells Rohit

India vs West Indies: Kohli and Gayle Shake it Up in Rain Break
Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 10:41 PM IST

India vs West Indies: Kohli and Gayle Shake it Up in Rain Break

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...