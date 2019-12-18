In the second ODI between India and West Indies in Vizag, the visiting team took to the field with black armbands in honour of the former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher, who passed away on Monday in Florida, aged 86.
A prolific scorer, Butcher amassed 3103 runs in 44 Tests at an average of 43.11. In a career spanning 11 years, he slammed seven tons and 16 fifties.
While playing in his debut series against India, Butcher scored 486 runs at an average 69.42, scoring two tons.
Butcher is survived by his wife, Valerie, and children, Brian, Bruce, Basil Jr and Blossom.
The team takes a moment of silence in honour of the late West Indies great, Basil Butcher 🙏🏽#INDvsWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/5T62PB3jV3— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 18, 2019
The team takes a moment of silence in honour of the late West Indies great, Basil Butcher 🙏🏽#INDvsWI #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/5T62PB3jV3
Butcher was a member of a star-studded West Indies top order for over a decade in a Test career starting in the late 1950s. He played alongside Rohan Kanhai and Garry Sobers before they were joined in the side by Clive Lloyd and Roy Fredericks.
CWI president Ricky Skerritt said Tuesday that Butcher had been "part of a prolific West Indies batting lineup that excited world cricket and brought great joy and pride to Guyanese and West Indian people everywhere".
Skerritt, passing on the board's condolences to Butcher's family, added: "West Indies cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days, he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | West Indies Sport Black Armbands in Honour of Basil Butcher
While playing in his debut series against India, Butcher scored 486 runs at an average 69.42, scoring two tons.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne All Fixtures
Team Rankings