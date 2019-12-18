Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | West Indies Sport Black Armbands in Honour of Basil Butcher

While playing in his debut series against India, Butcher scored 486 runs at an average 69.42, scoring two tons.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 3:40 PM IST
India vs West Indies | West Indies Sport Black Armbands in Honour of Basil Butcher

In the second ODI between India and West Indies in Vizag, the visiting team took to the field with black armbands in honour of the former West Indies batsman Basil Butcher, who passed away on Monday in Florida, aged 86.

A prolific scorer, Butcher amassed 3103 runs in 44 Tests at an average of 43.11. In a career spanning 11 years, he slammed seven tons and 16 fifties.

While playing in his debut series against India, Butcher scored 486 runs at an average 69.42, scoring two tons.

Butcher is survived by his wife, Valerie, and children, Brian, Bruce, Basil Jr and Blossom.

Butcher was a member of a star-studded West Indies top order for over a decade in a Test career starting in the late 1950s. He played alongside Rohan Kanhai and Garry Sobers before they were joined in the side by Clive Lloyd and Roy Fredericks.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt said Tuesday that Butcher had been "part of a prolific West Indies batting lineup that excited world cricket and brought great joy and pride to Guyanese and West Indian people everywhere".

Skerritt, passing on the board's condolences to Butcher's family, added: "West Indies cricket has lost a legend and a proud pioneer. After his illustrious playing days, he served both West Indies and Guyana cricket selflessly off the field in administration."

