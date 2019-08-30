Kingston: Former West Indies captain Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second ICC World Championship Test between India and West Indies at Sabina Park here on Friday (August 30).
Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness. While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.
It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.
The West Indies legend is 67 years of age now. He turned out in 121 Tests for the Windies, scoring 8540 runs at an average of 50.23 while in 187 ODIs he tallied 6721 runs at an average of 47.
Richards recently sat down for a long interview organised by the BCCI with Indian skipper Virat Kohli before the first Test in Antigua.
"I think you scored four centuries there (in Australia). I was in Australia at the same time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be, in my opinion, bullies at times, they try to talk you out, but you gave it back and I love that. And not just giving it back, you (Kohli) gave it back with interest with the way in which you perform," Richards told Kohli in the interview posted on BCCI.tv.
(With inputs from PTI)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies: WI Legend Vivian Richards Falls Ill at Sabina Park, Carried Off Field
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019
LUX v AUTKingston, Jamaica
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019
CZE v ROUKingston, Jamaica
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019
TUR v AUTKingston, Jamaica All Fixtures
Team Rankings