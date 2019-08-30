Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Lunch

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India *

72/2 (30.0)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

MIN. 60.0 Overs Left Today
Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Qualifier 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 30 August, 2019

2ND INN

Hubli Tigers

154 (20.0)

Hubli Tigers
v/s
Belagavi Panthers
Belagavi Panthers*

69/5 (14.0)

Belagavi Panthers need 86 runs in 36 balls at 14.33 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

Match 7: AUT VS LUX

upcoming
AUT AUT
LUX LUX

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201911:30 IST

Match 8: ROU VS CZE

upcoming
ROU ROU
CZE CZE

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201914:45 IST

Match 9: AUT VS TUR

upcoming
AUT AUT
TUR TUR

Kingston, Jamaica

31 Aug, 201918:00 IST

India vs West Indies: WI Legend Vivian Richards Falls Ill at Sabina Park, Carried Off Field

Cricketnext Staff |August 30, 2019, 9:20 PM IST
India vs West Indies: WI Legend Vivian Richards Falls Ill at Sabina Park, Carried Off Field

Kingston: Former West Indies captain Vivian Richards fell ill while he was on air doing a pre-game analysis on the eve of the second ICC World Championship Test between India and West Indies at Sabina Park here on Friday (August 30).

Richards, who has been doing commentary along with pre and post-match analysis on official broadcasters Sony was doing a pre-match show when he complained of uneasiness. While a stretcher was brought, Richards left the ground with the help of two volunteers as posted on twitter. The details of his medical condition is still awaited.

It has been learnt that Richards suffered from dehydration due to excessive humid conditions. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up. He is currently getting medical attention in the West Indies dressing room.

The West Indies legend is 67 years of age now. He turned out in 121 Tests for the Windies, scoring 8540 runs at an average of 50.23 while in 187 ODIs he tallied 6721 runs at an average of 47.

Richards recently sat down for a long interview organised by the BCCI with Indian skipper Virat Kohli before the first Test in Antigua.

"I think you scored four centuries there (in Australia). I was in Australia at the same time. We were doing the Big Bash. The Australians can be, in my opinion, bullies at times, they try to talk you out, but you gave it back and I love that. And not just giving it back, you (Kohli) gave it back with interest with the way in which you perform," Richards told Kohli in the interview posted on BCCI.tv.

(With inputs from PTI)

india vs west indies 2019jamaicaKingstonSabina Parksecond testvirat kohlivivian richards

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

LUX v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

CZE v ROU
Kingston, Jamaica

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Sat, 31 Aug, 2019

TUR v AUT
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3763 114
2 New Zealand 2736 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4076 105
5 Australia 2951 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...