India vs West Indies: Wickets Were By-Product of Bowling Tight - Bhuvneshwar

Cricketnext Staff |August 12, 2019, 9:14 AM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on Sunday (August 11). The Uttar Pradesh paceman picked up 4/31 in eight overs as India defeated hosts West Indies by 59 runs (DLS Method) in the second ODI of the three-match series.

After the first game of the series was a washout in Guyana, India posted an impressive 279/7 led by skipper Virat Kohli’s 42nd ODI ton on difficult track. Rain made an appearance at Trinidad as well and the home side were given a revised target of 270 in 46 overs.

Bhuvneshwar, who dismissed, Chris Gayle for just 11 in his 300th ODI, returned in the 35th over over to send back Nicholas Pooran (42) and Roston Chase (18) as West Indies slipped from 179/4 to 179/6.

"I wasn't thinking about the result because we knew that if we could get one or two wickets, we could get right back into the game," Bhuvneshwar told the media in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"We just had to bowl economically, more dot balls. A wicket is a by-product of bowling tight.

"Pooran's wicket (was the turning point). We know how good is he as a player and we knew he could change the game. Even Roston Chase (was a big wicket), because the moment he came, he was busy with the singles. Those two wickets were crucial,” the 29-year-old paceman said.

Bhuvneshwar, who has 132 ODI wickets in 113 games, picked up his fourth four-wicket haul in the 50-over format and helped India go 1-0 ahead in the series.

West Indies' lower order struggled to get out of that slump and were eventually bundled out for 210, with Bhuvneshwar returning figures of 4 for 31, to hand India a 1-0 series lead. The manner in which the pitch played out through the course of the day also backed Kohli's decision to bat first.

Earlier in the day, Kohli scored his 42nd ODI century and put on a century stand with Shreyas Iyer for the fourth wicket.

Explaining the aggressive reaction of his captain on reaching the century, Bhuvneshwar said: "From Virat's expression you know he badly wanted to score a hundred, not because he was out of form but because he was getting out on 70s and 80s. He is always known for scoring big runs."

Iyer, returning to the ODI side in this series after almost one and a half years, registered his third half-century in his sixth innings scoring 71 off 68 balls.

"It was a crucial partnership with Virat. It wasn't an easy wicket to bat on. He played with a lot of maturity,” Bhuvneshwar said about Iyer’s knock.​

Bhuvneshwar Kumarindia vs west indies 2019Port of Spainsecond ODIshreyas iyertrinidadvirat kohli

