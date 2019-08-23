Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India *

203/6 (68.5)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)
Live

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

136/6 (61.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

MIN. 74.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

live
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS ENG

live
AUS AUS
ENG ENG

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

1st Test: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Antigua

22 Aug, 201919:00 IST

2nd Test: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Kingston, Jamaica

30 Aug, 201920:00 IST

India vs West Indies | Wouldn't Want India to Add More Than 50-60 Runs: Roach

IANS |August 23, 2019, 11:54 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Wouldn't Want India to Add More Than 50-60 Runs: Roach

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach said his team used the conditions on offer well in North Sound on Day 1 of the first Test against India. Roach ended the day with figures of 3-34 and his wickets included those of India's Test stalwart Cheteshwar Pujara and the well set Hanuma Vihari.

West Indies started strong with Roach getting the wickets of Pujara and opener Mayank Agarwal while Shannon Gabriel dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli for cheap, all within the first 10 overs of the day.

"It was a normal Antigua pitch, where you would always get some moisture early on and help for the fast bowlers," Roach said.

"The ball came out pretty good today. It's a place I love to play, I've had some success here before so I'm happy with how things have gone so far."

Ajinkya Rahane then struck strong partnerships with KL Rahul and Vihari to rebuild the Indian innings. Roach said the pitch flattened out towards that part of the day.

"It (pitch) flattened out a bit quicker today than usual, so we had to be patient and build some pressure and challenge the batsmen," he said.

The hosts reaped dividends for their patient approach and got both Rahul and Vihari before they completed their half centuries. Gabriel then denied Rahane a first Test century in over two years in the final stages of the day. The Indian vice captain chopped on and had to walk having made 81 off 163 balls.

"It was a good day for us, we did a very good job with the ball. Having then 200 runs for six wickets down... I would take that," said Roach.

India will start Day 2 on 203/6 with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. The last time the pair batted together was against Australia in January and the pair smashed 204 off 224 balls in a bruising attack on the Aussie bowlers.

Roach said the first session of Day 2 will hence be crucial for the West Indies as they look to not allow the Indians to run away with the game.

"The morning session is going to be very crucial for us, you don't want them to punish us and go too far ahead of us. I will try to sneak up the wickets and get their bowlers out there as early as possible and attack them as far as possible. I think (giving India) 50-60 runs tomorrow will be fantastic for us and let the batsmen go out there and get a good hit," he said.

Hanuma Vihariindia vs west indies 2019kemar roachWest IndiesWindies

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 30 August, 2019

IND v WI
Kingston, Jamaica All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...