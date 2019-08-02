starts in
India vs West Indies: Young India Limber Up to Face T20 Specialists West Indies

Cricketnext Staff |August 2, 2019, 7:27 PM IST
India begin their preparations for next year’s ICC World T20 with a three-match series against West Indies, with the first match set to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium at Lauderhill, Florida (USA) on Saturday (August 3).

The series will serve as a chance for India to blood some new talent, with the likes of Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar included in the squad.

India’s batting line-up will be boosted by the return of Shikhar Dhawan, who injured his thumb during India’s second match of the 2019 World Cup against Australia and was eventually ruled out of the tournament.

In Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, the squad has two players who could potentially strengthen the middle-order, an area that has caused the team much concern in recent times.

The Virat Kohli-led side will go into the series as favourites even though West Indies are always a force to be reckoned with in this format of the game.

The hosts, led by Carlos Brathwaite, boast the likes of Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis who are more than capable of turning the game in a flash.

Their bowling department features the likes of Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas, both of whom could cause India’s inconsistent middle-order some trouble in the right conditions.

Andre Russell was part of the squad but has been ruled out due to a knee injury, with Jason Mohammed coming in as his replacement.

Last Five T20Is

India: LLLWL

India lost a three-match away series 2-1 vs New Zealand before being whitewashed in a two-match series at home by Australia.

West Indies: LLLWL

West Indies were whitewashed in a three-match series by England at home and were beaten 2-1 in another three-match series when they toured Bangladesh.

Players to Watch Out For

Rohit Sharma – The Indian vice-captain was in sublime form during the World Cup, scoring five centuries and finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer. Rohit will be keen to continue that form in this series.

Sunil Narine – He last played a T20I nearly 2 years ago but Narine remains a match-winner. His time away from international cricket has seen him remodel his action and develop into a more than useful batsman and he will be keen to do well on his comeback to the side.

Full Squads

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre. ​

