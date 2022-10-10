India vs Western Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Warm Up Match: India Lose Top Order Early

Live now
Last Updated: October 10, 2022, 11:00 IST
Perth
IND vs Western Australa 1st Warmup Match Live Score,WACA Stadium Perth: With all the injuries, Team India’s preparations for T20 World Cup have taken a hit. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are already ruled out while India are fretting over fitness of Deepak Chahar and Mohammad Shami. While both will be missing the match, it will help India get some crucial practice in Australia. The match will be played at the WACA in Read More
India 54/3 after 8 overs. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav are batting with India losing their top three—Rohit, Pant and Hooda.
India three down as Pant miscues the bowler and the cow corner completes a simple catch. In comes Hardik Pandya. IND 46/3(7)
Deepak Hooda departs after quickfire 22. India are 28/2 in 5 overs. Jason Behrendorff picks up his second wicket.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
WA XI: D’Arcy Short, Nick Hobson, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner, Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Matthew Ilelly, Jason Behrendorff
Okay, folks. So, no live streaming for this match is available. What we can tell you for now is that India are 15/1 in 3 overs with Rohit out for 3 runs off Jason Behrendorff.
India are 24/1 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. India had won the toss and opted to bat with Deepak Hooda coming in at three.
India have opened with Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant; skipper is gone and in comes Deepak Hooda at number three. The pitch is favouring the bowlers on this pacy pitch at WACA.
Hello and welcome to the WACA, Perth which is playing the host between India and Western Australia for this first warmup match. India has won the toss and batting.
Conditions and challenges would be different in Australia. With that in mind, the Indian squad is doing everything possible and has arrived in Australia a week early to acclimate to the conditions.
First, the team is in Perth, where they will spend a week and play a couple of practice games against the Western Australia XI. The games will take place on October 10 and October 13, and they would each begin at 4 PM IST.
India T20 WC Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh
Net Bowlers: Umran Malik, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Sen
Western Australia Squad: To be announced
