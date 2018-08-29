Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Ambris In, Smith Out; Windies Announce Squad for Two-Match Test Series in India

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
Windies have dropped 36-year-old Devon Smith and fast bowler Miguel Cummins from a 15-man squad that will take on India in the two-Test series starting October 4. Meanwhile, Sunil Ambris and Alzarri Joseph have been recalled to the squad.

Since his return to the international fold, Smith has only managed 167 runs in nine innings. While he does have two fifty-plus scores, in the remaining seven outings - five times he has been dismissed for single-digit scores.

Ambris, who last played a Test in December 2017, had a decent run with the 'A' team in England. Meanwhile, Joseph, who last played in England last year, will provide some support to captain Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach in the pace department.

Meanwhile, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton and Jomel Warrican will take care of the spin department.

Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne congratulated the team on their 2-0 victory over Bangladesh at home. "The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead during the India series," Browne said.

"The panel welcomes back Sunil Ambris who missed the last couple of series due to injury, along with Jomel Warrican who adds a second spin bowling option to the attack."

The last time when these two teams collided in the five-day format, India beat Windies in West Indies 2-0. In 2013, when Windies (then West Indies) toured India for the two-Test series, they were swept away.

Apart from the two Tests, both teams will also be involved in five ODIs and three T20Is.

Squad: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Itinerary

First Test - October 4-8, Rajkot

Second Test - October 12-16, Hyderabad

First ODI - October 21, Guwahati

Second ODI - October 24, Indore

Third ODI - October 27, Pune

Fourth ODI - October 29, Mumbai

Fifth ODI - November 1, Thiruvananthapuram

First T20I - November 4, Kolkata

Second T20I - November 6, Kanpur/Lucknow

Third T20I - November 11, Chennai.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 10:04 PM IST
