Ambris In, Smith Out; Windies Announce Squad for Two-Match Test Series in India

Since his return to the international fold, Smith has only managed 167 runs in nine innings. While he does have two fifty-plus scores, in the remaining seven outings - five times he has been dismissed for single-digit scores.
Ambris, who last played a Test in December 2017, had a decent run with the 'A' team in England. Meanwhile, Joseph, who last played in England last year, will provide some support to captain Jason Holder, Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach in the pace department.
Meanwhile, Devendra Bishoo, Jahmar Hamilton and Jomel Warrican will take care of the spin department.
Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne congratulated the team on their 2-0 victory over Bangladesh at home. "The panel congratulates Jason Holder and his team on the excellent performance against Bangladesh. As the team embarks on a tough tour of India the successes against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh should hold them in good stead during the India series," Browne said.
"The panel welcomes back Sunil Ambris who missed the last couple of series due to injury, along with Jomel Warrican who adds a second spin bowling option to the attack."
The last time when these two teams collided in the five-day format, India beat Windies in West Indies 2-0. In 2013, when Windies (then West Indies) toured India for the two-Test series, they were swept away.
Apart from the two Tests, both teams will also be involved in five ODIs and three T20Is.
Squad: Jason Holder (c), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.
Itinerary
First Test - October 4-8, Rajkot
Second Test - October 12-16, Hyderabad
First ODI - October 21, Guwahati
Second ODI - October 24, Indore
Third ODI - October 27, Pune
Fourth ODI - October 29, Mumbai
Fifth ODI - November 1, Thiruvananthapuram
First T20I - November 4, Kolkata
Second T20I - November 6, Kanpur/Lucknow
Third T20I - November 11, Chennai.
First Published: August 29, 2018, 10:04 PM IST