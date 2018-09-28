We are Going to India to Compete, Says Windies Head Coach Stuart Law

Loading...
The Jason Holder-led Windies arrived in India on Thursday and will play a two-day practice game in Vadodara on September 29 before the first Test kicks off in Rajkot. Despite ranked eighth on the ICC Test chart, Law said that the side had a pretty good balance and expected them to come good. However, he did admit that things will not be easy for the Windies in the series.
"Our top six are really good to stick their hand up and score big runs that they are capable of," said Law "If we can put runs on the board, we can create pressure that way and give our bowlers something to work with.
"Having said that, India are not going to be easy. We are under no illusions. They are the No.1 Test team in the world for a particular reason. So we have to play really well to not only get into the contest but also we can pressure them into mistakes and we can hang on to those mistakes, then we can open up opportunities.
"We are going there to compete. We are going there to do our very best and keep fighting till the very end. You never know what can happen."
Windies were forced to make a late change to the original Test squad with Alzarri Joseph failing to recover from a stress fracture. Replacing him in the squad is uncapped pacer Shermon Lewis who had a terrific debut for the Windward Islands last year, finishing 2017-18 season with 30 wickets at 21.66 in the domestic four-day tournament.
Law insisted the 22-year-old was an exciting prospect and could trouble the Indians with his raw pace.
"He is an exciting new prospect coming from Grenada," Law said. "The smaller islands are getting some recognition, which is great.
"But he is not here just because he is from a small island. He is here because he is quality. [I am] looking forward to working with him, looking forward to seeing what he can bring to the table.
"He has got some good pace, some swing that can be very handy particularly with reverse swing in India."
The Caribbean side will largely rely on their experienced guys in Jason Holder, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope and Shane Dowrich to guide the young team. Dowrich, who scored a century and a fifty against Sri Lanka in the home series recently said his side's confidence was high coming into the series.
"India is always a tough place to play cricket. They are pretty good in their own backyard like most teams," said Dowrich. "But I think we have been doing well in the last couple of series and going into this one I think we can put up a good fight. Our confidence is pretty high. We know it will be a tough series.
"I would love to score a Test hundred in India. But for me, it is about helping the team and looking to do as much as I could to make sure the team does the best."
First Published: September 28, 2018, 6:44 PM IST